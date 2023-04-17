New Delhi [India], April 17 (ANI/NewsReach): A team led by Dr Ashish Dhadas, General Surgeon and Phlebologist at Surekha Varicose Veins Clinic, Samata Hospital, Dombivli successfully treated a 24-year-old chef detected with Varicose Veins with the help of Endovenous laser treatment and enabled him to move freely again. The young chef had difficulty in standing for long hours while working due to pain and heaviness in his leg. However, he has now resumed his daily routine with ease after the painless laser treatment.

Patient Saurabh Suresh Morajkar, a Chef based in Dombivli was unable to perform his daily activities with ease owing to the appearance of enlarged, twisted veins in his right leg since the past year. He consulted few doctors and was given oral medicines, but to no avail. The leg veins progressively increased in size and so did the leg pain and cramps. He also developed swelling at the ankle on standing for long hours at his job. Saurabh learnt about Dr. Ashish Dhadas from a friend who too had seeked treatment with him. He received prompt treatment, which enabled him to move freely again.

Dr Ashish Dhadas, Surgeon and Phlebologist said, "During his first consultation, Saurabh had large varicose veins in his leg and also swelling at the ankle. Being a chef by profession, his job involved standing for nearly 10-12 hours per day. However, he used to get pain and heaviness in the calf, which affected his job. Off late, he also developed ankle swelling. We did a Duplex Scan, which is basically an ultrasonography of leg veins which confirmed the diagnosis and cause of his varicose veins.

Varicose veins are commonly seen when the veins get enlarged, dilated, and overfilled with blood owing to damaged or faulty valves that cause the blood to move in the wrong direction. Nearly 25-30 per cent of the adult Indian population suffers from this problem and the problem increases in those above 50 years of age. It is more common in females, since the gravid uterus during pregnancy causes pressure on the leg veins and causes the valves to become weakened.

Dr Ashish Dhadas has successfully treated more than 2000 patients till date with extremely satisfactory results. Endovenous Laser Treatment of varicose veins (EVLT) is an effective, safe, painless and scarless procedure. There are no major complications after this treatment and the blood circulation in leg is normalized. The procedure lasts for around 30 minutes. There are no restrictions on diet and no need for bed rest. Infact, the patient can resume all daily activities in 48 hours! If left untreated, varicose veins can result in complications like bleeding, blackening of skin near the ankle, non-healing wounds and even blood clotting in the leg veins.

"I am a chef in a Mumbai-based 5-star hotel and my job is demanding as I am required to stand for a longer time. My world turned upside down as I was unable to walk suddenly and my right leg was swollen. I felt intense pain in the leg while standing and sometimes even while sleeping. I was in a state of shock when I learnt about this condition and did not know how to go about it. My condition was just miserable and I was not able to concentrate on my work. I thank Dr Dhadas and his team for helping me walk properly again. After the procedure, I resumed my work and can stand for longer hours now. I recommend Dr Dhadas to all those who are struggling with varicose veins and looking to seek that much-needed relief from it. Seek treatment before your condition worsens further," concluded patient Chef Saurabh Suresh Morajkar.

