Mumbai, April 17: The newest extreme sport to take up in Romania is butt slapping. The bizarre concept was first performed in 2021 as a stand-alone competition to RFX's face-slapping championship, in which large men alternately hit each other in the face.

However, competitors in the rogue bum-slapping championship seek to make their opponent's buttocks as sore as possible rather than disfiguring one other's faces. 'Booty Slapping Championship’ Takes Over Russia after the ‘Successful’ Face Slapping Challenge in Siberian Power Show 2019 (Watch Video).

Video of Butt Slap League Takes Internet by Storm

Fans of mixed martial arts (MMA) are buzzing with excitement after seeing a recent video of a butt slapping competition. In the clip, OnlyFans Stars Roxana Aiftimiei and Iuhas Alexandra Daniela can be seen slapping one other's buttocks as hard as they can, which has since gone viral. Interestingly, MMA Legend Alexandru Lungu played the role of referee in the game, wherein the loudest and most pleasurable smack is declared the winner.

A User Shared a Small Clip of Butt Slapping Tournament

Butt slaps were also back with the man of many talents, Alexandru Lungu, as referee of course pic.twitter.com/OzkGJRGgmF — Matysek (@Matysek88) April 11, 2023

The Butt Slapping Contest has generated a lot of discussion online, with many viewers finding the show amusing. It appears that some MMA supporters are taking the competition seriously, some have even recommended that UFC President Dana White fund a Butt Slapping League.

MMA Fans Were Quick to React

Dana about to invest — Heavyweight Dan Hooker (@Sheldonrfoster) April 12, 2023

Here's a Comparision With Power Slap

Better than power slap — €dzilla (@MatheusEdOG) April 11, 2023

Indeed, fans are asking why the head honcho of the UFC, who just invested in a Power Slap League, can't also have a Butt Slapping league. For those who are unaware, the Power smack League is an event where competitors alternately smack each other in the face. Princess Kate Middleton Slaps Prince William’s Butt at BAFTA Awards 2023 Red Carpet? Viral Video of the Duchess of Cambridge Takes Over the Internet.

After UFC President Dana White made an early-year investment in the league, it attracted considerable media interest. With thousands of viewers pouring in to see the vicious slapping fights, the league has subsequently become a well-liked attraction.

