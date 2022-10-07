New Delhi [India], October 7 (ANI/GPRC): If you're considering pursuing a degree in finance, or if you're simply interested in gaining a better understanding of financial concepts, then you should consider taking Sharan Aggarwal's crash course in finance and investing. This course is designed to provide students with practical, hands-on knowledge, that will equip them with the understanding and skills they need to make informed decisions about their future.

What sets this course apart from others is that it is taught by Sharan Aggarwal, an alumnus of The London School of Economics and Political Science. With his experience in banking and finance, students can be assured that they will be receiving an education of the highest quality. Additionally, the course offers guest speakers who are experts in the field of finance, which provides students with a holistic education.

Also Read | Delnaaz Irani Gets Engaged to Beau Percy Karkaria on Her 50th Birthday.

Finally, this course gives students the opportunity to pitch their own business to Sharan Aggarwal and to attend an actual investor showcase at FAAD Angel Network. This is an invaluable opportunity for any student who is considering a career in finance.

About the course:

Also Read | Werewolf by Night Full Movie in HD Leaked on TamilRockers & Telegram Channels for Free Download and Watch Online; Michael Giacchino’s Marvel Horror Special Is the Latest Victim of Piracy?.

A large part of this course is dedicated to early-stage private equity. Students will learn about basic concepts such as calculating present and future values, and their application to more complex topics like company valuation. They will also learn about various financial derivatives such as options and strategies like strangles, straddles and why they are used. This will aid their understanding of warrants which are common in term sheets of startups that are raising funds.

By the end of the course, students will have a thorough understanding of the topics covered and will be able to apply this knowledge in real-world situations.

Course Structure:

This course is offered either over 10 hours or over 20 hours as a crash course. The 10 hour option is designed for students who want to gain a comprehensive understanding of the topics covered in a short period of time. The 20 hour course option is designed for students who want to take their time and absorb all the material covered. All the course options are delivered online.

Diya Bhageria from Cathedral and John Connon School, Mumbai - IB Class of 2023

said,"Doing the crash course in finance with Sharan was extremely helpful for me to get an insight into the basics of finance and to learn about how it is used in the real world. It was easy to follow while also being in depth, and the flexibility of the sessions allowed me to work around my schedule and make the most of the course. The activities like making a pitch deck gave me firsthand experience and made learning under Sharan more interesting and interactive."

This course in finance opens up a world of opportunities. However, it is important to have a good understanding of what you're getting yourself into. This course provides students with the opportunity to learn more about finance and investing so that they can make informed decisions about their future studies.

So, if you want to learn more about finance and investing, sign up for this course today! You won't regret it.

Book your course

Please feel free to connect with Sharan over mail on letstalk@sharanaggarwal.com

This story is provided by GPRC. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/GPRC)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)