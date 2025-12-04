PNN

Palitana, Siddhavad, (Gujarat) [India], December 4: At the holy land of Siddhavad, located at the foothills of the Shatrunjay Mahatirth, the auspicious event of Upadhan Moksha-Mala consecration was celebrated recently with great devotion and in the presence of a large gathering of devotees.

The ceremony of consecrating the 385 Moksha Mahamalas began with proper rituals and was attended by more than six thousand shravaks and shravikas, who experienced this historic occasion with utmost discipline.

During this remarkable event, the Upadhan Tap rituals, recitations, concluding ceremonies, religious worships, and excellent observances of silent sadhana were carried out in a spirit of devotion.

On this occasion, the India Book of Records honoured the host Chandan family's Shri Pankaj K. Shah with a certificate and medal for organizing a unique silent camp during the Chaturmas festival. Recently, during the monsoon season at Siddhavad Tirth, more than 1100 seekers observed a 50-day silent vow as part of their spiritual discipline, also giving up the use of mobile phones during this period. This silent Chaturmas has earned an entry in the India Book of Records. The beneficiary family of this Chaturmas festival and camp was Shri Pankajbhai Shah's family.

At Siddhavad Tirth, from 9 July to 27 August, the Nijma Nivas Chaturmas was held, in which 1100 seekers observed an average of 22 hours of silence daily.

In other words, over 50 days, the seekers collectively observed 12,10,000 hours of silence. Calculated in days, this equals 50,416 silent days, and in minutes, these seekers maintained a total of 72.6 million minutes of silence. On average, a person speaks about 15,000 words a day, which means that during these 50 days, the seekers collectively paused more than 8.3 crore words.

The India Book of Records granted this award in the category of the largest group observing a silent vow simultaneously.

Under the divine guidance of Acharya Bhagwant Pujya Shri Hemvallabh Suri Maharaj, Panyas Labdhivallabh Vijayji Maharaj, and Panyas Yashratna Vijayji Maharaj in the Tapo Gagan Chandra, this extraordinary Chaturmas spiritual observance was conducted smoothly and successfully.

Under the holy blessings of Shramani-gananayak Acharya Bhagwant Rashmiratna Suri Maharaj, Pujya Panyas Shri Labdhivallabh Vijayji Maharaj, Pujya Panyas Shri Yashratna Vijayji Maharaj, and more than 200 sadhus and sadhvis, the Moksha-Mala consecration ceremony was performed.

The host Chandan family wholeheartedly served and supported more than six thousand devotees during the Mala consecration event.

Apart from the Moksha-Mala ceremony, on 23 November, the highly revered subtle-philosophy scholar Pujya Panyas Shri Labdhivallabh Vijayji Maharaj was conferred the Acharya title with great joy in the presence of more than 200 sadhus and sadhvis. The Acharya title was bestowed by Pujya Acharya Shri Rashmiratna Suri Maharaj with auspicious blessings.

On this occasion, Acharya Shri Rashmiratna Suri Maharaj said that years ago, our revered Shri Vijayanandsuri (Atmaramji Maharaj) received the Acharya title in Palitana, and for the first time since then in the history of Siddhavad Tirth, the Acharya title has been conferred again.

Additionally, on 27 November, Muni Viratiben will take Diksha at Siddhavad. On 30 November, Muni Charitra, Deepika, and Shashvat will take Diksha. On 5 December, three more Dikshas will take place, followed by the ceremony of laying 108 foundation stones at Prem-Bhuvanbhanushree premises on the same day. On 7 December, three Dikshas will be held at Ankibai Dharamshala in Palitana.

