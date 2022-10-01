New Delhi [India], October 1 (ANI/GPRC): Star Imaging & Path Lab Pvt Ltd has set up special health diagnosis facilities for senior citizens where they can leverage priority health evaluation tests, wheel-chair facilities, and much more!

Old age is a crucial time of one's life cycle, and there is a need to provide extra care and attention to the elderly community. With such humble intentions, Star Imaging & Path Lab Pvt Ltd has come forward with its unique multifarious healthcare facilities where senior citizens are given topmost priority and a comprehensive care routine.

The pathology centre is known for its incredible services in the medical landscape. The experienced team never leaves any gaps in providing convenience to their patients, more so, when it comes to the ageing population. Star Imaging & Path Lab Pvt Ltd is a name that resonates with top-class diagnostic facilities in Delhi-NCR.

The Brainchild Behind The 'Senior Citizen Care Programme

Dr Sameer Bhati, a well-known name in the diagnostic and health care industry, is a socially active and responsible person and never fails to extend his unpreceded contribution to the betterment of society. He regards it as his duty to do something worthwhile for the senior people through his organisation, Star Imaging & Path Lab Pvt Ltd. His zeal led to the coining of the idea for the "Senior Citizen Care Programme"

Some Key Privileges Offered to Senior Citizens

Priority Services

There is a massive rise in the number of patients opting to visit a diagnostic centre for health evaluation tests. Keeping this concern in mind, Star Imaging has allocated priority services to the elderly tribe, where they provide 'EXPRESS' medical tests to people who cannot wait long for their turn. Qualified in-house attendants, especially those trained in elderly care, are appointed to look after the patients. In addition, services like wheel-chair facilities, quick screening, and instant consultation are introduced in the wake of offering good healthcare to the aged.

Special Discounts on In-house and Home Care Services

Parents and elders do a lot for their off-springs, and acknowledging this unconditional contribution; Star Imaging & Path Lab Pvt Ltd has also come up with special discount packages on all its health evaluation services for senior citizens. So, be it an in-house health diagnosis scanning or doorstep pathology tests, senior people can claim their discounts and leverage throttled service charges.

Yoga & Meditation Classes

Apart from offering medical facilities, Star Imaging & Path Lab Pvt Ltd has also initiated a comprehensive healthcare offering for senior citizens where they organize Yoga sessions and Meditation Classes for the ageing race. Yoga and meditation accelerate the healing process, so this exceptional service goes a long way in delivering good health and fitness.

Special Health Camps

It is a known fact that most people never put in the effort to get routine check-ups done timely. It is of utmost necessity to go under the scanner once in a while to avert serious health issues. But negligency is the biggest hindrance in the path of achieving health goals. Star Imaging & Path Lab Pvt Ltd also provides time-to-time medical consultations to the elderly (by organizing special health camps). This service is also, especially for the senior population who cannot consistently maintain their health care routine.

Medical Services Offered By Star Imaging & Path Lab Pvt Ltd

Star Imaging offers a 360-degree solution to the healthcare space, from the entire healthcare package to conducting individual tests. With world-class technology and the latest diagnostic approach, the team offers preventive healthcare measures and early detection of potential health risks. One can get radiology services (X-ray/MRI/ CT Scan ), Pathology services (blood tests), Ultrasound detection, Cardiology tests, and other prominent health diagnosis services.

Dr Sameer Bhati serves as the Director for Star Imaging & Path Lab Pvt. Ltd and has 25 years of experience in the healthcare realm. The decades-old pathology laboratory is a model of efficiency and precision under his expertise. The diagnostic centre offers in-house and at-home medical services to the residents in and around the Delhi-NCR region. It offers affordable prices for top-notch health evaluation tests and delivers the fastest and the most accurate imaging results.

