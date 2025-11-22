A Thrilling New Sci-Fi Mythology Adventure That Blurs the Line Between Time, Legend, and Destiny

VMPL

Abu Dhabi [UAE], November 22: A breathtaking fusion of ancient mythology and high-stakes time travel arrives with The Hinge of Light: A Myth Unearthed. A Future Changed., the debut novel by Divya Babu. This gripping sci-fi adventure plunges readers into a world where myths breathe, monsters roam sacred grounds, and a single discovery has the power to rewrite the future.

Also Read | Shillong Teer Result Today, November 22, 2025: Check Winning Numbers, Live Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

The story follows Dr. Mira Kaelyn Ford, a brilliant archaeologist who unearths an ancient hourglass beneath Delphi--an artifact so powerful it tears through time itself. Mira and her team are thrust into myth-shrouded ancient Greece, a landscape alive with prophecy, divine wrath, and legendary guardians.

Trapped between timelines, they must navigate sacred rites, survive deadly festivals, and evade monstrous beings who protect secrets never meant for humankind. Each decision they make in the past fractures the present--triggering violent earthquakes, impossible fossil formations, and a rapidly unraveling timeline.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today, November 22, 2025: Kolkata FF Live Winning Numbers Released, Know When and Where To Check Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

At the heart of their survival lies the mysterious Helios Prism--a legendary artifact whose true power may be their only hope of returning home. But understanding it means embracing the thin line between science and myth, destiny and chaos.

Fast-paced, immersive, and rich with historical intrigue, The Hinge of Light is a cinematic adventure where every moment counts and every action reshapes the world they left behind. Readers who love mythological retellings, archaeological thrillers, and mind-bending time-paradox narratives will find this novel impossible to put down.

About the Author: Divya Babu

Divya Babu is an Indian author based in the UAE, an engineering graduate turned early-years educator, and a proud mother of two young boys who inspire her daily with their wonder and imagination.

She began writing The Hinge of Light in September 2024, shortly after her younger son turned six months old. Amid giggles, sleepless nights, and cups of tea, a single question sparked the story:What if time travel was real? And where would we go first?

Her earliest memories are filled with evenings listening to mythological tales from her father and songs of ancient heroes sung by her mother. Those childhood stories became the seeds that eventually grew into her debut novel.

When she's not teaching, writing, or sketching, Divya immerses herself in myths, art, and the boundless possibilities of imagination. She believes curiosity is timeless--and storytelling is where childhood wonder meets adult wisdom.

And for readers left breathless by the novel's ending--yes, Part 2 is already on the way.

The Hinge of Light is now available worldwide.Step into a world where mythology comes alive, time bends, and destiny hinges on a single discovery.

Shop Now: https://amzn.in/d/bheDIYp

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)