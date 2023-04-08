New Delhi [India], April 8 (ANI/NewsReach): Ex-J&K Chief Minister and Democratic Azad Party (DAP) chairman Ghulam Nabi Azad will take stand on the headline-making show "Aap Ki Adalat' on April 8. Azad will be seen responding to the questions of India TV Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma, who has returned with the new episodes of his longest-running TV show.

In this power-packed episode, the former union minister, who resigned from the Congress party last year, will touch upon several topics including his exit from India's oldest political party, the DAP's roadmap in J&K, and the upcoming 2024 general election. Ghulam Nabi Azad has been a confidant of Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi. In this episode, Azad will reveal inside stories of Gandhi family including Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi.

Azad will appear on Rajat Sharma's show, just days after the release of his autobiography titled 'Azaad', where he openly criticizes the Congress Party and several of its senior leaders. He condemned them for the downfall of the party that started with the exit of ex-Congress leader Himanta Biswa Sarma in Assam.

Once part of the nucleus of the Congress and entrusted with key responsibilities, Azad parted ways after 50 years. A month after his exit, the former J&K chief minister floated his own party at 71, in his native region. The DAP chief was also honored with the Padma Awards, one of the highest civilian Awards in the country, last year under the NDA regime.

'Aap Ki Adalat' is one the longest-running interview shows with a legacy of over two decades. Since its inception in 1993, the headline-making show hosted by seasoned Journalist Rajat Sharma has featured more than 1,000 prominent personalities. From powerful politicians to movie superstars, leading athletes to spiritual gurus, nobody has been able to escape questions, Sharma.

With its unique content, the show has been able to maintain its position as the No.1 News Show in its timeband. The show is aired on India TV at 10 pm on Saturday and is repeated at 10 am and 10 pm on Sunday.

