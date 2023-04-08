Delhi, April 9: A week after a businessman was found dead in a hotel room in the national capital, the Delhi Police have arrested a woman in connection with the murder. The woman had left a note in the hotel room that read, “Sorry Yaar, You were a nice person. I was extremely helpless that I had to do this with you.” The accused woman has been identified as Usha, a resident of Panipat in Haryana.

The 54-year-old businessman was found dead at a hotel room in Safdarjung Enclave in south Delhi. The New Indian Express reported that the woman had checked in with the victim but left with his cash, jewellery and other belongings, after he fell unconscious in the room. Delhi Shocker: Man Kills Himself in Hotel in Adarsh Nagar, Suicide Note Recovered.

Before leaving the hotel room, the woman had left a note on the bed in which she referred to him as a “nice person” and “apologised him for doing such a thing to him, as she was compelled to do it”, the officers added. Delhi Shocker: Man Runs Off From Leela Palace Hotel Without Settling Outstanding Bills of Rs 23.46 Lakh.

Officials said that the woman, identified by investigators as Usha alias Anjali alias Nikki allegedly spiked the businessman’s drink and made him consume alcohol. The victim, Deepak Sethi, died of a cardiac arrest.

On interrogation, the accused woman revealed that she was in jail in 2022 and at that time, another lady Madhumita was also lodged in the same jail where they became friends. According to the police, the deceased Deepak Sethi was already known by Madhumita and she had introduced him to Nikki. On March 30 Madhumita and Nikki came to Connaught Place metro station where they met Deepak Sethi who took her to a hotel in S.J. Enclave.

Usha was produced before a city court that sent him to jail. The cops are now looking for Madhumita, who absconded after the alleged murder.

