(L to R) Sanjeev Sharma, Country Head and Managing Director, ABB India, and Ashishkumar Chauhan, MD & CEO of NSE, at the Bell Ringing Ceremony Marking ABB India's 30 Years of NSE Listing

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 4: ABB India Limited, a leading player in electrification and automation, today celebrated 30 years of its listing on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) with a ceremonial bell-ringing event at NSE Mumbai. The event was graced by Ashishkumar Chauhan, MD & CEO of NSE, and Sanjeev Sharma, Country Head and Managing Director, ABB India, alongside senior leaders from both organizations.

Delivered over 8,500% growth in total shareholder return (TSR) during the period

- Among the first companies listed on NSE at its inception in 1994

- Market capitalization and share price surged 68x

- Consistent dividend payout for 30 years

- Revenue up 20x, PAT up 37x since 1994

- Manufacturing footprint expanded 3-fold in the period with green certified facilities

Listed on February 8, 1995, ABB India has evolved from a traditional electrical equipment and engineering firm into a future-ready electrification and automation technology leader. Over the past three decades, the company has consistently delivered strong financial performance and shareholder value. A lot of 100 shares purchased at listing for INR 8,883 is now worth over INR 608,050, reflecting a 6,745% increase, excluding dividends.

"This is a landmark year for ABB India," said Sanjeev Sharma, Country Head and Managing Director, ABB India. "Following 75 years of manufacturing and innovation in the country, we are now proud to celebrate three decades as a listed entity on the NSE. Over the years, we have successfully navigated market cycles, embraced digital transformation, and remained committed to delivering high-performance, sustainable solutions, all while staying true to our core belief of being 'Engineered to Outrun'. We have not only empowered industries to outrun leaner and cleaner but have also walked the talk in making our own operations resource-efficient and sustainable. As India enters a new era of modern infrastructure, digitalization, and energy transition, ABB is proud to play a role that shapes the future of the country."

Ashishkumar Chauhan, MD & CEO of NSE, said, "ABB India's 30-year journey on the NSE is a testament to its resilience, innovation, and governance. Its growth story mirrors the rise of India's capital markets with NSE becoming the fifth largest exchange in the world by total market capitalization. NSE has also championed and pioneered the concept of digital trading in the country, bringing in unprecedented transparency and accountability. We congratulate ABB India on this milestone and look forward to its continued leadership in powering India's progress."

ABB India has expanded its operations from manufacturing to include R&D, engineering operations, and business services. Today, it serves 23 industry segments, up from just six in the early years. Over 90% of its India-made products are consumed locally under its 'Local for Local' strategy. There are more than 10,000 people working across multiple locations, businesses, functions and entities of ABB, relentlessly serving our customers. The company works with over 750 partners across 150+ cities and 6,000+ suppliers, reinforcing its commitment to local ecosystems.

ABB India continues to be a preferred partner for industries, utilities, and infrastructure projects, supporting the nation's digital and sustainable transformation.

ABB is a global technology leader in electrification and automation, enabling a more sustainable and resource-efficient future. By connecting its engineering and digitalization expertise, ABB helps industries run at high performance, while becoming more efficient, productive and sustainable so they outperform. At ABB, we call this 'Engineered to Outrun'. The company has over 140 years of history and around 110,000 employees worldwide. www.abb.com

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2743399/Sanjeev_Sharma_and_Ashishkumar_Chauhan.jpg

