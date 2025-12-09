Culturist, Sundeep Bhutoria, with author Neelima Dalmia Adhar and Huma Khalil, at the launch of "Abba Aur Main: Ek Anokhi Dastan" at the Jash-e-Rekhta fest, New Delhi

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], December 9: The air at Baansera Park in New Delhi was thick with poetry and passion as the 10th edition of Jashn-e-Rekhta set the stage for a remarkable literary unveiling. Among the ghazals, dance, and vibrant cultural tapestry, a poignant chapter of personal and political history was shared with the world.

The Urdu translation of Neelima Dalmia Adhar's memoir, "Abba Aur Main - Ek Anokhi Dastan," was launched to an eager audience. Originally penned as "Father Dearest: Life and Times of R K Dalmia," the book offers an intimate window into the life of one of India's towering industrialists.

The gala launch saw the book formally unveiled by Sundeep Bhutoria, Kolkata-based culturist and Managing Trustee of Prabha Khaitan Foundation, and Huma Khalil, Trustee and Creative Director of the Rekhta Foundation, in the presence of the author herself.

In a session that bridged memory and history, Neelima Dalmia Adhar revealed a little-known facet of her father's life: his close friendship with Qaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah. She shared that R K Dalmia had supported Jinnah's bid to become the first Prime Minister of an independent India - a move he believed might have altered the course of history and perhaps averted the Partition.

"It is a great honour to launch a great book which, I am sure, will touch the hearts of Urdu audience," remarked Mr Sundeep Bhutoria. "Jashn-e-Rekhta has become one of the largest annual cultural gatherings in the Capital. The event has its own cachet and has come a long way since 2015 in popularizing Urdu among the masses."

Translated by Naresh Nadeem, the memoir is described as a candid reflection on family, legacy, and the intricate ties that bind personal lives to national narratives.

The launch was a highlight of Jashn-e-Rekhta, which this year celebrated a decade of glorifying Urdu's multifaceted beauty. The three-day festival was a sensory feast--from soul-stirring mushairas and qawalis to classical dance, book discussions, Sufi poetry, art, crafts, and the ever-popular Aiwan-e-Zaiqa food festival.

With over 200 artists, writers, poets, and performers, the event also paid a special tribute to legendary lyricist Sahir Ludhianvi, ensuring that the language of love and longing continued to resonate across generations.

This Urdu translation not only brings a daughter's tribute to a wider audience but also adds a deeply human thread to the vast tapestry of South Asian history.

