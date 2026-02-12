Mumbai, February 12: The Indian equity markets are expected to see significant stock-specific action on Thursday, February 12, 2026, as several blue-chip and mid-cap companies react to fresh quarterly earnings and major corporate announcements. Shares of companies such as BHEL (NSE: BHEL), RailTel Corporation (NSE: RAILTEL), Eicher Motors (NSE: EICHERMOT), IRCON International (NSE: IRCON), Godrej Industries (NSE: GODREJIND), and Patanjali Foods (NSE: PATANJALI), among others, will be in the spotlight today, February 12, CNBC TV18 reported.

Investors are closely monitoring a diverse group of sectors, ranging from infrastructure and railways to consumer goods and electronics. With the global market sentiment remaining cautious, domestic triggers, including contract wins and financial results, are likely to drive the direction for key stocks on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, February 11, 2026: BHEL, Eicher Motors, and RailTel Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Wednesday.

Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, February 12

BHEL (NSE: BHEL)

Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) continues to gain traction due to its involvement in major power and renewable energy projects. Recent reports suggest the company is in the final stages of securing a large-scale thermal power contract, which has kept the stock on the radar of value investors looking for capital goods growth.

RailTel Corporation (NSE: RAILTEL)

RailTel is being monitored after receiving a series of high-value work orders for digital infrastructure and telecommunications services. As the government ramps up its "Digital India" and railway modernization initiatives, RailTel is positioned as a primary beneficiary. The stock is expected to react to the timeline of these new project executions. Stock Market Today: Nifty, Sensex Open Positive Amid Supportive Global Cues and FPI Inflows, PSU Banks, Pharma Stocks Lead.

Eicher Motors (NSE: EICHERMOT)

Eicher Motors is in focus following the release of its monthly sales data and quarterly earnings. The Royal Enfield manufacturer has seen a steady uptick in exports, though domestic mid-segment competition remains a key challenge. Analysts are closely watching the company’s margins amidst fluctuating commodity prices.

IRCON International (NSE: IRCON)

IRCON International is under the scanner after securing a fresh domestic infrastructure contract. The company continues to show robust momentum in the railway and highway segments. Investors are reacting to its improving order book, which provides strong revenue visibility for the upcoming fiscal quarters.

Godrej Industries (NSE: GODREJIND)

Godrej Industries is in focus following reports of a strategic internal restructuring and its latest quarterly performance. The company’s diverse interests in chemicals, estate management, and finance make it a sensitive stock to broader economic shifts. Market eyes are on how the management navigates rising raw material costs in its chemical business.

Patanjali Foods (NSE: PATANJALI)

Patanjali Foods remains in the spotlight as the board reviews its long-term strategy for the FMCG and edible oil segments. The company has been working on reducing its debt while expanding its distribution network. Investors are watching for updates regarding the "de-merger" or integration of various Patanjali Ayurved product lines into the listed entity.

The current market environment is characterised by a "wait and watch" approach as investors digest the final batch of the Q3 earnings season. While large-cap stocks have provided some stability, the mid-cap and small-cap segments are seeing heightened volatility based on individual news cycles.

(Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is based on news reports and is not intended as investment advice. Investing in stocks involves risk. LatestLY advises its readers to consult with a financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 12, 2026 10:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).