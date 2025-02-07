ATK

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 7: The wait is over! Ishq Na Kario, the much-anticipated romantic track starring debutant Abhishek Kumar and the stunning Sana Sultan Khan, is finally out. Directed by Shadab Ahmad and produced by Rajessh Singh under Dhanbad Talkiez, the song weaves an emotional tale of love and heartbreak, striking a deep chord with audiences.

Set against the scenic landscapes of Dehradun, Ishq Na Kario is not just a song but a complete cinematic experience. The track features soulful music composed by Vidyut Goswami, heartfelt lyrics penned by Vimal Kashyap, and a stirring vocal performance by Abdul Shaikh. Released at the start of Valentine's Week, it has all the makings of The Valentine Song of the Year.

Speaking about the project, director Shadab Ahmad shared, "We wanted to craft a story that felt real, raw, and deeply moving. Abhishek's performance brings authenticity to every frame, making this song a heartfelt journey rather than just another music video." Producer Rajessh Singh added, "The lyrics and composition had an emotional depth that we knew had to be matched with equally powerful visuals and performances. We're thrilled to see it come to life."

For Abhishek Kumar, this marks a significant transition from theatre to the screen. Known for his powerful performances in Court-Martial and Manto Ke Aadmi, he embraces this new chapter with excitement. "Theatre has been my foundation, but cinema allows me to explore storytelling in a new way. Ishq Na Kario was the perfect opportunity to make that leap," he said. His chemistry with Sana Sultan Khan, whose magnetic screen presence has already won over audiences, is one of the song's standout highlights.

With its poetic lyrics, deeply expressive performances, and mesmerizing music, Ishq Na Kario has already begun making waves. As the song hits digital platforms today, it is poised to become the heartbreak anthem of the season, leaving a lasting imprint on the hearts of listeners.

Watch Ishq Na Kario now on YouTube!

