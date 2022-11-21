New Delhi [India], November 21 (ANI/PNN): Abraz has been paired with Hindola and has loads of positives to share about the beautiful and talented actress.

He had a great time in front of the camera, and Abraz had only praises for the unit of "Tere Pyaar Mein". The Song will also mark the debut and launch of new young actors, Abraz khan And Hindola Chakravorty

Aslam Khan, director of the Song, said: "I am overwhelmed by the process naturally and am very excited to make this music video. I feel confident about the script since I received validation due to the numerous grants our project has received. I hope I can live up to expectations. I am working with a fantastic set of actors and a great crew, so I feel grateful."

Other than this, Abraz is also a video content creator and has accumulated millions of subscribers on a self-titled YouTube channel. On 25 October 2019, he created his official channel and uploaded a debut video titled "abraz khan91 | 10M party|teamck91 | abrazkhan{" on 15 February 2020.

Due to his massive popularity on TikTok and Instagram, Abraz gained success on YouTube in a short period. He mainly shares pranks, comedy, reactions, daily life, challenges, experiments, lifestyle videos, and travel vlogs on the channel. The most popular video on his channel is titled "abraz khan91| Krrish 91 | Team ck91", which has over 13m as of now, in 2022.

