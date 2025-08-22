BusinessWire India

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], August 22: Absolut Mixers announced the launch of its latest campaign, 'Colourful Streets Colourless Stories', a powerful photography-led initiative under its Born Colourless philosophy. The campaign brings together three award-winning photographers, Avani Rai, Hari Menon, and Pranay Pariyar, to capture the unseen stories of unity woven through everyday life in India.

Also Read | Happy Paryushan Parv 2025 Messages, WhatsApp Status and Wishes for Loved Ones.

The photographers turn their lens towards everyday fleeting moments like chai shared between strangers, children playing across cultural divides, or small rituals expressed in different languages yet carrying the same meaning. These are colourless stories, defined by the shared spirit and transcend boundaries of state, caste, language, or creed, reminding us that within the kaleidoscope of differences lies a unifying bond.

With this campaign, Absolut shifts the gaze from the spectacle of the streets to the connections that lie beneath. It encourages audiences to pause and look closer, to notice the quiet stories that often go unseen, stories that echo the values of openness, inclusivity, and unity.

Also Read | Paryushana Parva 2025 Wishes, WhatsApp Status and Greetings for Family and Friends.

'Colourful Streets Colourless Stories' is a continuation of Absolut's long-standing commitment to championing cultural diversity and creative expression. Through bold collaborations and purpose-driven projects, the brand has consistently used art as a medium to spark conversations, bring people together, and celebrate the spirit of unity - one story at a time.

The campaign is now live across Absolut Mixers' digital platforms, inviting audiences to experience the campaign and reflect on the idea that while colours may differ, the essence of human connection remains universal and colourless.

Link to the campaign - https://www.instagram.com/reel/DNPtj2ASn_3/?igsh=MzQ3YzBkZGJlNWw4

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)