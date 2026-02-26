Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], February 26 (ANI): A sensational, counter-attacking 89-run stand for the eighth wicket between half-centurion Romario Shepherd and Jason Holder helped West Indies overcome a pace barrage from South Africa in the first half, ending their innings at 176/8 in 20 overs in a crucial ICC T20 World Cup Super Eight clash at Ahmedabad on Thursday.

At one point, WI was 83/7 in 10.2 overs, but Shepherd (52 in 37 balls, with three fours and four sixes) and Jason Holder (49 in 31 balls, with three fours and sixes) put up a brave 89-run stand, collecting 58 runs in final five overs.

Also Read | Is India vs Zimbabwe Free Live Telecast T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Match Available on DD Sports?.

After South Africa won the toss and elected to field first, skipper Shai Hope put spinner Keshav Maharaj under pressure right from word go, hammering a pull for six in the third ball of the innings, followed by an inside-out shot for four and a lucky six to end the first over with 17 runs.

In the next over, Marco Jansen took some beating from Brandon King, who hammered the Proteas pacer for three fours, getting 12 more runs.

Also Read | Colombo Weather and Rain Forecast for England vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Match.

In the third over, Kagiso Rabada, who had been wicketless in the past three matches, stalled WI's momentum with two cruel blows. First, it was skipper Hope feathering an edge to wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock, ending his cameo of a six-ball 16. In the same over, the pacer made a mess out of Shimron Hetmyer's stumps, sending him back for just two runs in three. WI was 31/2 in 2.5 overs.

Brandon King looked in fluent touch, producing back-to-back boundaries against Lungi Ngidi in the fourth over. However, Proteas pushed WI two steps back again, as Ngidi removed King for a quickfire 11-ball 21, with five fours. The batter feathered an edge to QDK behind the stumps. The over concluded with Roston Chase being clean bowled for just two in two. WI was on a downward spiral at 43/4 in four overs.

With a drive past mid-off for four, Rovman Powell helped WI end their powerplay at 52/4 in six overs.

Sherfane Rutherford, the man in form, looked to counter-attack, launching Corbin Bosch for a six over deep mid-wicket. However, Bosch got him on the next ball, courtesy some excellent glove work from Quinton behind the stumps. Sherfane was gone for 10-ball 12, with half the side gone for 60 in 6.3 overs.

Ngidi rocked WI once again in the ninth over, removing Rovman for a 11-ball nine, as he drove the ball straight into Dewald Brevis's hands at covers. WI was 71/6 in 8.2 overs.

Halfway through their innings, WI was 82/6, with Jason Holder (9*) and Matthew Forde (1*) unbeaten.

WI continued their slump with reckless batting as an aerial hit from Forde landed into hands of Ryan Rickelton, who took a fine running catch. Forde was gone for nine-ball 11, and WI was left at 83/7 in 10.2 overs.

Courtesy of a six over long-off by Romario Shepherd, WI reached the 100-run mark in 13.2 overs. He and Holder continued to build a partnership for WI, hoping to take the game deep. At the end of 15 overs, WI was 118/7, with both batters in their 20s.

Romario counter-attacked with a six over deep mid-wicket and a four against Bosch, following with a gigantic hit to start of Rabada's 17th over, bringing the 50-run partnership in 35 balls. Runs flowed from both ends for the Windies as they made a remarkable recovery to reach the 150-run mark in 17.3 overs. Jansen's 18th over was proving to be an expensive win, as two fours and two sixes from Holder yielded 23 runs.

Ngidi silenced WI with three stunning slower balls, but an edge went past the fielders, giving Holder a boundary. The penultimate over yielded just five runs, with the pacer ending his spell at 3/30 in four overs.

After an expensive Jansen over, the Proteas made a fine comeback in the final two overs, giving away just 13 runs and ending a 89-run stand between the duo with a run-out of Holder for 49 in 31 balls, with three fours and three sixes. However, on the final ball, Shepherd completed his maiden T20I fifty in 37 balls, with three fours and four sixes, taking his side to 176/8 in 20 overs.

Ngidi (3/30) and Rabada (2/22) delivered sensational four-over spells, while Bosch (2/31) also delivered a fine full quota of his overs. Jansen leaked runs, conceding 50 in four overs. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)