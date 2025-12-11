VMPL

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], December 11: The Academy of Vedic Vidya (AVV), India's leading digital-first academy for Vedic and occult sciences, today announced the launch of Treasures of Veda (TOV), the country's first luxury spiritual lifestyle brand. Designed to blend authentic Vedic knowledge with contemporary design and craftsmanship, TOV brings ancient wisdom into modern living while offering a sophisticated, energetically aligned experience for conscious consumers globally.

Also Read | 'Regrettably Acknowledged': IndiGo Offers Travel Vouchers Worth INR 10,000 to Severely Impacted Customers During Flight Disruption.

Positioned in the premium luxury spiritual lifestyle segment, TOV caters to discerning individuals in India and worldwide who seek meaningful, refined, and energetically aligned spiritual tools.

Under the spiritual guidance of AVV, TOV's offerings draw from Vedic texts, shastras, and energy sciences. The brand features a premium collection of gemstones, rudrakshas, healing crystals, yantras, and puja kits, each created with a blend of spiritual purity and meticulous artisanal detailing. Every product undergoes mantra energization, astrological validation, and Vedic cleansing, ensuring grounding, clarity, emotional balance, and alignment with the user's personal spiritual needs.

Also Read | Ethanol Mixing in Petrol Shows No Adverse Impact on Cars; Benefitting Farmers, Nitin Gadkari Tells Lok Sabha.

Setting a new benchmark for credibility and luxury in the category, TOV stands apart from mass-market spiritual products through its combination of astrological verification, spiritual integrity, Vedic cleansing, and premium craftsmanship.

In a first-of-its-kind approach, TOV's proprietary Recommendation Engine integrates Vedic principles with intention-based algorithms to guide users toward products suited to their emotional state, life stage, and personal goals. By blending ancient wisdom with modern intelligence, TOV delivers a personalized luxury spiritual experience rarely seen in the segment.

Speaking at the launch, Nirpeksh Kumbhat, Director & CEO of the Academy of Vedic Vidya and SkillEnable, said: "Spirituality deserves dignity. It deserves beauty. It deserves refinement. Treasures of Veda is our commitment to preserving ancient wisdom with the sophistication it deserves. We are not creating accessories, we are creating sacred experiences that are crafted as luxuriously as they are spiritually."

With Treasures of Veda, AVV expands its mission beyond education into practical, everyday application, enabling individuals to bring ancient Vedic wisdom into their homes through thoughtfully designed spiritual tools. The brand aims to establish itself as India's leading luxury spiritual lifestyle label and expand internationally, with upcoming plans including global collaborations, curated high-value collections, and immersive spiritual lifestyle experiences.

Positioned to become a global ambassador of Vedic heritage, TOV offers consumers a rare blend of authenticity, elegance, and spiritual alignment.

AvailabilityTreasures of Veda is available exclusively through its official online store: www.treasuresofveda.com. The brand will soon expand to select luxury retail and experiential destinations.

About the Academy of Vedic Vidya (AVV)

The Academy of Vedic Vidya is the world's leading digital-first academy for Vedic and occult sciences. Led by CEO Nirpeksh Kumbhat and COO Diksha Katyal, AVV offers live online courses in astrology, numerology, tarot, palmistry, Vastu, Reiki, and Pranic Healing, combining interactive learning, mentorship, and globally recognised certifications. With over 100,000 learners worldwide, AVV is a pioneer in building education and career pathways in the global spiritual and wellness economy.

About Treasures of Veda (TOV)

Treasures of Veda (TOV) is a premium spiritual lifestyle brand launched by AVV, offering a curated range of gemstones, rudrakshas, healing crystals, brass idols, yantras, and puja kits. Each product undergoes astrological validation and energetic preparation. The brand's Recommendation Engine uses Vedic principles to help users select spiritually aligned tools suited to modern living.

For further media enquiries, please contact:

Siva Krishna Prasad

Email Id: siva.krishna@academyofvedicvidya.com

Phone: 91 83098 36444

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)