Tehran [Iran], February 28 (ANI): The Iranian Embassy in India on Saturday unequivocally refuted any chance of "surrender" to the "ignoble" demands of Israel and United States of laying down their arms and surrendering.

The Iranian embassy said that the United States, in collaboration with the "corrupt Zionist regime" of Israel carried out aerial operations in the country targeting "certain locations," including in civilian infrastructure. The operations across Tehran and Iranian cities are expected to continue in the coming days, the statement added.

"This morning, the courageous nation of Iran witnessed an aerial operation carried out by the brutal regime of the United States, in collaboration with the corrupt Zionist regime, targeting certain locations within the country. This malicious act took place once again during the course of negotiations, reflecting the enemy's mistaken belief that the steadfast nation of Iran would surrender to their ignoble demands through such cowardly actions," the embassy said in an official statement of the Supreme National Security Council of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

"According to information obtained regarding the plans of these two corrupt regimes, their operations in Tehran and certain other cities are expected to continue," the embassy said while sharing the statement.

The Embassy also advised its citizens to remain calm, and travel to other areas which are safe from the "aggression" of Israel and USA. It also advised that people should

"The Government of the Islamic Republic of Iran has made prior arrangements to ensure the provision of all essential needs of society. There is no cause for concern regarding the supply of basic necessities. Citizens are requested to refrain from crowding shopping centers, as such gatherings may pose potential risks," the statement read.

Meanwhile, schools and universities have been closed due to the ongoing strikes, the statement read that banks will continue to operate as usual, and government offices will operate at 50 per cent capacity "for the time being".

Iran has also called on the United Nations Security Council to take "immediate action to address the breach of international peace and security resulting from the overt military aggression by the United States and the Zionist regime against Iran."

"The Secretary-General of the United Nations and the President and members of the Security Council are expected to act swiftly in fulfillment of their duties," the statement added.

Iran also called on the member states of the United Nations, especially the countries of the region and the Islamic world, the members of the Non-Aligned Movement, "and all governments committed to international peace and security."

"At this critical juncture in history, the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran, inspired by the heroic legacy of this land and relying on trust in Almighty God and confidence in national power, will not hesitate in defending the dignity and security of the Iranian nation," the statement read.

"History bears witness that Iranians have never submitted to the aggression of foreign powers, and this time as well, the Iranian nation will respond decisively, and the aggressors will regret their criminal act," Iran added. Iran has launched multiple military strikes in Israel, Bahrain, and UAE, with some missiles being intercepted.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump warned Iranian forces to lay down their arms and surrender, offering immunity, or face "certain death" after the Middle East plunged into a state of full-scale conflict as a combined military operation by Israel and the United States struck multiple targets across Iran.

Declaring that the "hour of your freedom is at hand," Trump urged Iranian citizens to remain sheltered as "bombs will be dropping everywhere". He framed the operation as a historic opportunity for the public to "take over" their government.

Meanwhile, Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu thanked US President Trump for the American support and dubbed Trump's leadership "historic."

Netanyahu then made an impassioned appeal to the Iranian people to rise up against the Islamist regime. "The time has come for all segments of the people in Iran - the Persians, the Kurds, the Azeris, the Balochis, and the Ahwazis - to rid themselves of the yoke of tyranny and bring about a free and peace-seeking Iran," he said. (ANI)

