Sanand (Gujarat) [India], February 28 (ANI): Micron Technology CEO Sanjay Mehrotra announced today that the company's new Semiconductor Assembly, Test, and Packaging (ATMP) facility in Sanand, Gujarat, will produce "multiple hundreds of millions of chips per year."

Speaking at the inauguration of the plant, Mehrotra emphasised that "this facility will convert advanced DRAM and NAND wafers from Micron's global network into multiple hundreds of millions of chips per year that go into our finished products for our global customers.

Also Read | Is Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Free Live Telecast T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Available on PTV Sports?.

"There is no artificial intelligence without data," Mehrotra stated. "And there is no data without memory and storage. And the memory and storage that powers AI for everyone, that is what Micron builds."

The project involves a planned investment of USD 2.75 billion and represents India's first world-class semiconductor assembly and test clean room. The facility is smart manufacturing, powered by AI automation, real-time analytics, and advanced robotics.

Also Read | Iran-Israel Conflict Escalates: 40 Killed in Strike on Girls’ School in Minab as US and Israel Launch Major Offensive.

The CEO confirmed that the site has already achieved 23 million working hours with a strong safety record and incorporates sustainable practices such as 100% water reuse.

India has evolved into a global powerhouse for Micron's operations since 2019, expanding from R&D to full-scale manufacturing. The company's Indian team has grown to 6,000 members, with local engineers contributing to the design of advanced memory technologies like "gamma DRAM and generation nine NAND chips."

Mehrotra highlighted the high level of innovation occurring locally, noting that "over 300 inventors already hold patents" in India, with more than 2,500 patents and disclosures already filed by the local team.

Addressing previous skepticism regarding India's ability to host advanced semiconductor manufacturing, Mehrotra credited the success to structural reforms and the government's focus on national skilling. He stated that the partnership between American innovation and India's vision is writing the next chapter of global technology. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)