New Delhi [India], November 25 (ANI): Accel has partnered with Google's AI Futures Fund to launch the Atoms AI Cohort 2026, a first-of-its-kind global initiative by Google, marking a major moment for India's growing artificial intelligence (AI) ecosystem. The announcement marks another step toward supporting early-stage founders building at the frontier of AI technology.

Under the partnership, Accel and Google will jointly back India's next generation of AI founders, bringing together Accel's experience in nurturing startups with Google's advanced AI technology, research, and infrastructure. Founders selected for the program will receive early access to Google's Gemini and DeepMind models, as well as resources to help them build products at a global scale from the very beginning.

Also Read | 'Smriti and Palash's Wedding Has Been Put on Hold': Palak Muchhal Breaks Silence After Brother Palash and Smriti Mandhana's Wedding Postponed Amid Family Health Emergency (View Post).

The programme is designed to provide Indian founders with the capital, infrastructure, and specialised expertise required to build globally competitive AI products from the outset.

Each startup chosen for the cohort will receive up to USD 2 million in funding through joint investments by Accel and the AI Futures Fund. In addition, the program will provide up to USD 350,000 in compute credits across Google Cloud, Gemini, and DeepMind platforms. The initiative aims to give founders technical depth and mentorship at an early stage in India.

Also Read | Ram Mandir 'Dharma Dhwaj' Ceremony in Ayodhya: PM Narendra Modi, RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Offer Prayers at Ram Temple Ahead of 'Dhwajarohan Utsav' (See Pics and Video).

According to a release by Accel, this collaboration is designed to merge capital, technology, and early conviction to help Indian founders create AI-driven products for both local and global users. The program will also offer one-on-one mentorship from Accel partners and Google's technical leads, along with opportunities to collaborate with Google Labs and DeepMind research teams. Selected startups will be part of a global community, gaining visibility through Accel and Google's international networks.

Accel said that the Atoms AI Cohort 2026 will focus on founders working across areas such as the future of coding, productivity, creativity, and entertainment, all powered by AI. The intent is to support those who are building tools that change how people create, work, and engage with technology.

The program is open to Indian and Indian-origin founders developing AI-first products for users in India and abroad. Applications are now open at the Accel website, with a deadline of January 26, 2026. The cohort will begin in February 2026. Those who applied between September and November 2025 will automatically be considered for selection. The application process itself is powered by Google's Gemini 2.5 Pro model, using AI to simplify form-filling for applicants. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)