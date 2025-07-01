VMPL

New Delhi [India], July 1: Ace Stayz, a rising star in India's hospitality sector, is making waves with its ambitious plan to launch 20+ premium hybrid hotels across the country by the end of this year. Born in Delhi, the brand is on a mission to transform India's mid-scale hotel segment by offering a blend of comfort, design, and affordability under one innovative umbrella.

Focused on the value-conscious premium traveler, Ace Stayz offers modern amenities, aesthetic interiors, and boutique experiences with prices ranging from ₹2,000 to ₹6,000 per night. These hotels are tailored for guests who seek elevated comfort without the high-end luxury price tag.

Unlike traditional hotel chains, Ace Stayz is building its presence through India's fastest-growing hospitality franchise model. With a franchise-first strategy, the company is empowering hotel owners and real estate investors to transform underutilized properties or underperforming hotels into profitable, professionally managed spaces under the Ace Stayz banner.

"We're not just building hotels we're building a movement," says Aditya Parashar, Founder of Ace Stayz. "Our franchise partners are the backbone of this growth. Together, we're creating a nationwide network of smart stays that deliver unmatched comfort, design, and returns."

This franchise model provides partners with branding, marketing, design support, and operational guidance, ensuring a consistent guest experience while maximizing return on investment for owners. The approach is gaining strong momentum, especially in Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities, where demand for reliable yet affordable hotel options continues to rise.

From Delhi, Jaipur, and Udaipur to Goa, Ace Stayz is rapidly expanding into major metros, business centers, and tourist hotspots. Each property reflects the brand's ethos--urban comfort, seamless service, and artistic interiors tailored to local culture and guest expectations.

What sets Ace Stayz apart is its focus on hybrid hospitality a flexible model that blends the best of hotels and homestays to meet evolving traveler needs. Whether it's a business trip, family vacation, or a long weekend escape, Ace Stayz aims to be the go-to brand for smart, affordable stays.

As it scales, Ace Stayz is not just disrupting the hospitality space--it's rewriting the rules by making quality stays accessible and profitable, one city at a time.

