San Francisco, July 1: Meta-owned Facebook has reportedly asked users to provide access to their private photos to train its Meta AI models, raising questions about the data privacy claims. Mark Zuckerberg-led Meta has quietly begun testing a new controversial feature on Facebook that scans the entire camera section of the users, including the photos and videos that have not been shared on the platform.

Mark Zuckerberg-owned Meta has frequently said it focused protecting users' privacy and personal data. However, Facebook has recently asked to use Meta AI on photos in camera rolls that the users have not yet shared. According to a report published by TechCrunch, FB asked its users to give access to their phone's camera roll to automatically suggest AI-edited versions of their photos. The Meta-owned social media platform requested photos and videos that have yet to be shared by users. Intel Layoffs: Top Strategy Officer Safroadu Yeboah-Amankwah Departs As Company Prepares Major Workforce Cuts Under CEO Lip-Bu Tan, Says Report.

According to the report, Facebook asked the users to give permission for allowing it to use their private photos and videos to train Meta AI because it was developing a new Story or social networking application. Meta currently operates on social networking sites such as Facebook, Threads, Instagram, and WhatsApp. However, the company may launch a new separate app based on the report by TechCrunch.

Facebook users received a pop-up notification that said, "Allow cloud processing to get creative ideas made for you from your camera roll?" It informed the users that by allowing them access to the camera roll, Meta AI would provide ideas like collages, recaps, AI restyling, themes like birthdays or graduations, and so on.

To get the results, the Facebook users were instructed to upload their photos to the cloud. It will also use information such as time, location and themes. Meta said the data uploaded for cloud processing would not be used for ad targeting. It said, "We'll check it for safety and integrity purposes." Jeff Bezos Gains Opportunity To Boost Blue Origin’s Space Ambitions After Elon Musk-Donald Trump Clash, Says Report.

By agreeing to Meta's AI Terms, the users would have to allow the company to use media and facial data for analysis done by Meta AI. It is said that to create ideas, Meta AI would need information like the date and presence of people or objects.

