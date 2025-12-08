VMPL

New Delhi [India], December 8: Acintyo Local, headquartered in Hyderabad, is India's first B2B2C digital medicine-delivery ecosystem that seamlessly connects pharma companies, suppliers, retailers, and consumers through an integrated technology platform. It empowers neighborhood pharmacies to go digital, enabling them to compete with large online players while ensuring that customers continue to purchase authentic medicines from verified and licensed local stores with 100% prescription-based delivery.

This marks a true revolution where India's local pharmacies are going digital -- redefining how medicines are bought, with trust, accessibility, and transparency at the core.

Strengthening this vision further, Acintyo has joined hands with HBF to expand its presence pan-India, aiming to empower over 8 lakh chemists and prepare them for the upcoming Drug and Cosmetics Act regulations on e-pharmacies. The mission is clear: to ensure every local pharmacy becomes digitally equipped for the future of healthcare.

During the recent BSE Mumbai event, Acintyo's Founder addressed the audience and emphasised how technology can uplift India's 8 lakh+ chemists, ensuring they are not left behind in the digital healthcare revolution. He highlighted Acintyo's commitment to bridging the gap between offline chemists and online demand, enabling every local pharmacy to operate like a digital-first business without losing its personalised, neighbourhood trust.

In line with its rapid growth strategy, Acintyo is now expanding into several new cities across India, including Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata, and Ahmedabad, while also preparing for international pilot expansions in Southeast Asia and the Middle East. These strategic expansions will enable Acintyo to position itself as a global digital-pharmacy enabler.

