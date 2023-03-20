Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], March 20 (ANI/NewsVoir): To recognise the best products and people in the automotive industry, ACKO Tech, announced the launch of ACKO Drive Awards - 'The One That Matters' (#TOTM). The awards aim to set new benchmarks to create transparent, credible, and relevant recognition of the industry's efforts in the past year.

Unlike most awards in this genre, the emphasis will be on the end user - the consumer, who expects a fair assessment of products. The awards will honour the vehicles and work done across categories - that remains deeply relevant to the consumer. The categories at the awards cover cars, bikes, scooters, communication, and technology.

ACKO already has a keen insight into what consumers look for - be it sheer value or judicious use of their time, by having a finger on the pulse of what matters to them. It was natural to then also elevate the experience automobile awards offer this consumer, through the setting up of ACKO Tech's new content division, which is storming the scene with the automobile genre as its first initiative.

To ensure fair evaluation, ACKO will rely on the expertise of separate sets of well-rounded and knowledgeable jurors who are leaders and experts in their respective fields - and each brings a different perspective to the process. The jurors will evaluate entries based on innovation, quality, technology, reliability, safety, and customer satisfaction. The #TOTM will be conferred upon winners after evaluating the entries by all jury panels.

The jury includes

1. Dr. V Sumantran - Senior Industry Advisor (Jury Chairman)

2. Siddharth Vinayak Patankar - Chief Creative Officer, ACKO Tech and Editor-in-Chief of ACKO Drive

3. Rohit Ohri, Group Chairman & CEO, FCB India

4. Gul Panag - Actor, Entrepreneur and Automobile Enthusiast

5. Aravind KP - Professional Motorcycle Racer

6. Ajay Gahalaut, Creative Head, Dentsu

7. Yogendra Pratap, Editor, Auto Today

8. Rayomand Banerjee - Professional Racer and Mentor

9. Hani Mustafa - Chief Editor of Flywheel

10. Nandini Dias, Media Consultant, Ex-CEO, Lodestar UM

11. Aditya Patel - Professional Racer

12. Rishad Cooper - Two-Wheeler Expert

13. Ameya Naik - Executive Editor of ACKO Drive

14. Anita Sharma, Public Relations And Marketing Veteran

15. Aishwarya Pissay - Off Road Motorcycle Racer and Winner of Bajas World Cup (Women's Category)

16. Nikhil Chawla, Tech & Auto Expert

In addition to the expert evaluations by the jury members, the ACKO Drive Awards also includes Viewers' Choice Awards categories, where viewers can vote for their favourite vehicle and tech. This provides an opportunity for our audience to have their say and award their most loved products.

Moreover, voters in the Viewers' Choice Awards categories stand a chance to win a car, bike, and other prizes, which adds to the excitement and engagement of the event.

During the launch, Siddharth Vinayak Patankar, Chief Creative Officer at ACKO Tech said, "With the ACKO Drive Awards, we aim to provide an authentic and unbiased representation of what people value the most in the automotive industry. These awards will recognise the endeavours of the industry that are most significant to people. We aim to create a lasting legacy for 'The One That Matters', and encourage the automotive industry to innovate continuously and receive recognition for their work."

Methodology

The ACKO Drive Awards have a rigorous point awarding system, where each nomination will be evaluated and given points against various attributes, including innovation, quality, technology, reliability, safety, and customer or market relevance. This approach ensures that the evaluation process is fair and unbiased and that the deserving winners get recognised. To ensure complete transparency, once the tabulator hands over the ballot results to the editorial team, the winners' names are revealed at the ceremony.

The primary objective of the ACKO Drive Awards is to come up as a reliable and transparent recognition system that encourages positive changes in the automotive industry. The awards aim to promote excellence and innovation in various areas, such as design, technology, safety, and sustainability. By recognising outstanding achievements and best practices in the industry, the ACKO Drive Awards seek to inspire players in the automotive sector to strive continuously for improvement and progress.

ACKO Technology and Services Private Limited ("ACKO") is the parent company of ACKO General Insurance. ACKO, founded in 2016 is a digital-first direct-to-consumer company that builds and operates technology and services platforms. Driven by a relentless focus on superlative customer experience and with its transformative technology, ACKO helps create superior customer value propositions and more engaging experiences.

