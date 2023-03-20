The auspicious festival of Gudi Padwa is right around the corner and it's time you start picking the outfit that you want to flaunt on this day. The festival is prominently celebrated in Maharashtra and in parts of Southern India. In Maharashtra particularly, this spring festival is celebrated by erecting 'Gudi' outside each household, typically to the right, or through a window or terrace. Ladies deck up in style, wearing traditional sarees and jewellery to mark this special festival. Tamannaah Birthday: A Fashion Connoisseur Who Gets It Right All Time, Every Time (View Pics).

Since the occasion demands you to put your best traditional foot forward, we have picked Tamannah's wardrobe to help you choose the right outfit. One look at her Instagram account and you're convinced that Tamannaah likes her sarees and nails them like no one else. From traditional weaves and modern designs, there's nothing that you won't find in her ethnic wardrobe. She has some of the best designs available on the block and it's only wise that you seek some inspiration from her personal wardrobe. So, without discussing further, let's take a look at her five best sarees that you can wear on this special occasion. Tamannaah Makes a Powerful Statement in Her Semi-Formal Pantsuit (View Pics).

In Devnaagri

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tamannaah Bhatia (@tamannaahspeaks)

In Tarun Tahiliani

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tamannaah Bhatia (@tamannaahspeaks)

In Payal Khandwala

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tamannaah Bhatia (@tamannaahspeaks)

In Asal by Abu Jani - Sandeep Khosla

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tamannaah Bhatia (@tamannaahspeaks)

In Babita Malkani

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tamannaah Bhatia (@tamannaahspeaks)

So, which saree look of hers will you be replicating this Gudi Padwa? Drop your answers on Twitter @latestly.

