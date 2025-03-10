PNN

Mohali (Punjab) [India], March 10: Active Clothing Co limited,(BSE - 541144), India's one of the leading 'design-to-shelf' platform, specializing in flat-knitted sweaters, jackets, and circular-knitted apparel for global fashion brands, announced its plan to raise funds via a preferential allotment of 5,00,000 warrants.

Also Read | Realme P3 Ultra 5G, Realme P3 5G Launch on March 19 With Latest Chipsets; From Specifications to Features, Here's Everything Know About New Realme P Series Smartphones.

Each warrant is convertible or exchangeable into one fully paid-up equity share of the company, with a face value of Rs 10, at a conversion price of Rs 150 per share, aggregating to a total value of Rs 7.50 Cr.

The warrants are targeted for allocation to non-promoter stakeholders, with 2,50,000 warrants (representing 1.56% of the company) allotted to Saajan Subhash Rathod and another 2,50,000 warrants (also 1.56%) to Mayank Subhash Rathod.

Also Read | Danish Kaneria Exposes Key Flaw in Pakistan Cricket Team After Disastrous ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Campaign.

The funds raised through this issuance will be directed towards meeting operational expenses and supporting capital expenditures necessary for expanding the capacity of company's manufacturing facility. The allotment is subject to the necessary shareholder approvals.

This strategic move is expected to bolster the company's financial flexibility as it continues to support and grow its innovative 'design-to-shelf' operations for global fashion markets.

Commenting on the Development, Rajesh Mehra, Managing Director, of Active Clothing Co Limited, said, "We are pleased to announce this fundraise through the preferential allotment of warrants. This initiative is not just a financial milestone, but a clear testament to the growing confidence in our 'design-to-shelf' business model.

The funds will be allocated prudently, supporting our day-to-day operational expenses and driving critical capital expenditure for expanding our manufacturing capacity. As demand for our innovative flat-knitted sweaters, jackets, and circular-knitted apparel continues to surge from leading global apparel brands, we are committed to scaling our operations and maintaining our competitive edge.

This investment in our growth will further strengthen our ability to serve our clients better while delivering sustainable value to all our stakeholders."

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)