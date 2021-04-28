New Delhi [India], April 28 (ANI/ThePRTree): Lead actor of the Marathi film, 'Shiva- Ek Yuva Yodha', Siddhant More becomes the first Indian to grab the medal in Classic Bodybuilding Division. Having done a few music albums, Siddhant is all set to come up with another of his movie releases.

The role of 'Shiva' marked his debut in the field of acting after pursuing a fulfilling career in the fitness industry. His first movie turned out to be a blockbuster in the M-town with all shows going housefull. Originally from Aurangabad, Maharashtra, Siddhant is a commerce graduate from BAMU University. He has forever been into lifting weights and working out and he chose to make a career in it. At the tender age of 19, Siddhant was crowned as Senior Mr Asia in the competition held in Japan. He was also the first Indian to grab the medal in Classic Bodybuilding Division.

His Father Dr Sanjay More is one of the presumed people in the public eye. He is the General Secretary of the Indian Bodybuilding and Fitness Federation. Belonging from the same line in which Siddhant wanted to build a career helped the latter a lot to have constant guidance in the field.

Currently, Siddhant More plans to focus on his acting career but also keep his targets in Bodybuilding close. He is prepping for a bunch of Bodybuilding championships alongside. He recently signed another film with a big banner and the details of the same would be made public soon.

The actor is also a social entrepreneur who is the founder of Bharati Foundation, an NGO in Aurangabad, Maharashtra that brings individuals from different classes together to give assistance, feed, and help the underprivileged class by donating medicine worth Rs 15000 every week. They believe to make a more prominent social contribution and empower corporate-social speculation to have an effect on the existence of destitute individuals.

"It was my Mother's dream for a very long time to help poor people. Consequently, when I for one came at a phase where I can contribute some measure of my own, I began this establishment for the sake of my mom, and now it has made a huge difference to my life," said More, while talking about this commendable venture.

They also donate medicines to the needy ones free of cost which otherwise costs them fifteen thousand rupees per week.

Certainly, one could call Siddhant More the jack of all trades. Handling all the boats with so much precision, he is an inspiration to many budding entrepreneurs and men of his field!

This story is provided by ThePRTree. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ThePRTree)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)