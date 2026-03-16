Taipei [Taiwan], March 16 (ANI): Taiwan's Ministry of Defence detected 2 sorties of People's Liberation Army (PLA) and 7 People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) vessels around its territory up until 6 am (local time) on Monday.

Taiwanese forces also said that they have monitored the situation and responded.

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In a post on X, the Ministry of Defence wrote, "2 sorties of PLA aircraft and 7 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. #ROCArmedForces have monitored the situation and responded."

https://x.com/MoNDefense/status/2033347515811283196

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Earlier on Sunday, Taiwan's Ministry of Defence detected 26 sorties of People's Liberation Army (PLA) and 7 People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) vessels around its territory up until 6 am (local time).

Taiwanese forces also said that sixteen of the twenty-six sorties entered the country's northern, central and southwestern part Air Defence Identification Zone (ADIZ).

Taiwanese forces also said that they have monitored the situation and responded.

In a post on X, the Ministry of Defence wrote, "26 sorties of PLA aircraft and 7 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 16 out of 26 sorties entered Taiwan's northern, central and southwestern part ADIZ. #ROCArmedForces have monitored the situation and responded."

China's claim over Taiwan is a complex issue rooted in historical, political, and legal arguments. Beijing asserts that Taiwan is an inseparable part of China, a viewpoint embedded in national policy and upheld by domestic laws and international statements.

Taiwan, however, maintains a distinct identity, functioning independently with its own government, military, and economy. Taiwan's status remains a significant point of international debate, testing the principles of sovereignty, self-determination, and non-interference in international law, as per the United Service Institution of India.

China's claim to Taiwan originates from the Qing Dynasty's annexation of the island in 1683 after defeating Ming loyalist Koxinga. However, Taiwan remained a peripheral region under limited Qing control. The key shift came in 1895, when the Qing ceded Taiwan to Japan after the First Sino-Japanese War, marking Taiwan as a Japanese colony for 50 years. After Japan's defeat in World War II, Taiwan was returned to Chinese control, but the sovereignty transfer was not formalised. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)