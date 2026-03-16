Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 16 (ANI): Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy said the state government has accorded top priority to the welfare and development of the Muslim community in the state, while cautioning that some political forces are conspiring to create communal tension by dividing religions.

Reddy participated in the Dawat-e-Iftar at LB Stadium in Hyderabad on Sunday. Telangana Minister Mohammad Azharuddin and All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi were also present at the event.

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Participating in the Iftar party hosted by the State Government for Muslims, the CM observed that Ramzan is the holy month of spiritual purification, and it is a delightful moment that the government is hosting Iftar for the fasting Muslim brothers and sisters.

"In this holy month, you pray five times a day, do good deeds, and read the Quran. We pray for the good of this country and the world. Because of your prayers, this world is being saved. Together, we are working to advance this country," Revanth Reddy said.

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CM Revanth Reddy stressed, "We must foster brotherhood and live together in communal harmony. All the religions must stand united to take the country forward, and warned that some are attempting to sow discord among religious communities. You all see how the world is evolving. In India, some people try to ignite conflicts among themselves. But let's not get caught up in that. Only when we all come together and work together will this state and this country progress."

The Chief Minister listed the posts given to the Muslim community, which include Mohammad Azharuddin as a Minister, senior leader Shabbir Ali as government Advisor and also Corporation posts to eight minority leaders.

"Once upon a time, Mohammad Azharuddin played cricket on this very ground, and today, he sits on the stage as a minister," he said.

Recognising their talent, famous Indian cricketer Mohammed Siraj was given a DSP post and a Rs 2 crore reward to world boxing champion Nikhat Zareen.

"The government is supporting all minority students to study in integrated hostels, and is taking action. Similarly, we gave boxing champion Nikhat Zareen a DSP job. We gave a cricket champion, Mohd Siraj, a DSP job," Reddy said.

The CM highlighted substantial allocation of funds to the Muslim minorities in every government initiative.

"During the YSR rule in the erstwhile united Andhra Pradesh, four per cent of reservations were provided to minorities, which helped them gain access to education and employment," he said.

Reddy asserted that let us all stand united to take Telangana forward and develop the youngest state of Telangana as number one in the country.

"This government is yours. I am your brother. Together, we will work to take Hyderabad city and Telangana forward. I have only one request to all of you minority brothers: We are brothers. Together, we will work for the progress of Telangana. We will try our best to help our minority brothers as much as this government can. By making Telangana progress, we will make Telangana's name shine in the country. The government is seeking your blessings. Let us all stand united to take Telangana forward and develop the youngest state of Telangana as number one in the country," Revanth Reddy said. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)