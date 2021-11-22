New Delhi [India], November 22 (ANI/ATK): While films and movies compel us to fanaticize on every scene and song, music videos are selfsame.

Marking the demand and love for music singles, it is now produced sporadically. Among the unbroken list of these videos, a few are certainly unprecedented.

The recent release of the music single Gal Karle is taking over all the digital media platforms. Starring model-actress Deana Dia and Big Boss 14 fame Nishant Singh Malkhani, the video embodies the adorable love between the two.

The stirring song is sung in the heartfelt voice of DevNegi and NehaKarode. While the lyrics are penned down by ManzarBaliyavi and Geet Saga, the energetic music is delivered by AnamikaChauhan and Asif Iqbal.

Produced by Pravin Patel and directed by Aman Prajapat, the music video is released under the banner of PM Films and productions in association with Virtual Planet Music.

The hot chemistry between charming Deana Dia and actor NishantMalkhani is shot in the beautiful locales of Jaipur. Actress Deana Dia's perfect beauty simply blends with the enchanting background of Dumping Yard Kishangarh, Rajasthan. She looks stunning in every second of the video.

Heretofore, Deana Dia was also seen in the music video JissWaqtTeraChehra along with the youth sensation Karan Kundra. Released under the banner of Zee Music Company, this video of Deana amassed huge popularity and earned her tremendous fame in the industry.

Deana Dia, once again thawed million of hearts with her bewitching beauty and amazing acting skills. The model has already walked for many shows like Royal Wedding Fashion Week, Hyderabad Fashion Week, etc. She is achieving her dreams successfully. Full Video Song Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ulp7Ko0rWU8&feature=youtu.be

