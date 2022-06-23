New Delhi [India], June 23 (ANI/SRV): Ad-Tech Performance agency Digimaze has opened new branches in London and Pune after catering to clients in Mumbai, Bangalore, and Delhi. Digimaze is a digital transformation firm that aims to meet all client demands while increasing the brand's income to new heights. Clients will be able to expand their businesses and attain their targeted benchmarks by utilizing their services.

Vatsal Rajgor and Poojan Ajani launched the company in 2019 with the goal of producing exclusive analytical tools to help businesses solve problems. In 2.5 years, the company has grown fast, with a workforce of 120+ workers and a portfolio of 100+ businesses. The organization is pleased to engage with businesses to assist them in transitioning from traditional marketing to digital platforms in order to achieve their business and marketing objectives.

Poojan Anjanni, CTO and Co-Founder of Digimaze said, "This is a significant achievement for a young company like ours. It exemplifies our goal of creating a level playing field for small businesses fighting against industry behemoths. The new offices will enable businesses to enter the e-commerce industry with tailored solutions that will improve scalability and profitability."

Digimaze's services are one-of-a-kind and meet the needs of the market's new generation. Performance Marketing, in which the company provides revenue-generating marketing solutions, Graphic and Creative Designing, in which the expert's design creative social media posts or create creative performance Ads for the client, and Search Engine Optimization, in which the experts assist in ranking on the first page of a search engine.

Additionally, the company provides Web Design and Development services, with a team of front and backend developers on hand to ensure that the client's website is up and running as soon as possible while keeping the customer's business's KPIs in mind; Email, SMS, and WhatsApp marketing is another strategy for retaining existing clients; and social media marketing is used as a platform to help the client stay connected with their customers.

Influencer marketing and Marketplace services are also available from Digimaze. Low engagement and retention rates are two of the most common difficulties the organization has as it develops in this market. Digimaze helps the company resolve these challenges while also supporting the client in channelling to a different platform to achieve excellent ROI. The firm believes in providing clients with unique, customizable, and simple-to-use solutions.

The company is proud of three aspects: empathy, enthusiasm, and learning. Whereas empathy is a means to develop closer to one another, establish connections, and improve our overall performance, passion acts as a fuel to assist reach corporate collection and personal objectives, as well as studying the most recent marketing trends because the sector is continually expanding.

Digimaze has completed three years successfully as a full-service digital marketing agency that specializes in performance marketing while also providing a wide range of other digital services to create a comprehensive solution for your business.

