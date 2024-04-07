Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], April 7 (ANI): Adani Green Energy Limited is developing 30 GW renewable energy plant on barren land at Khavda in Kutch of Gujarat over area of 538 sq km after which the project would be the planet's largest power plant.

The area of project in Khavda is five times the size of Paris and almost as large as Mumbai. The first energy flowb from the project to the national grid was made on February 14, 2024 with 551 MW solar . Adani Green Energy Limited will invest about Rs 1.5 lakh crore for the project.

The renewable energy project at Khavda will generate both solar and wind energy. Adani Green has already operationalised capacity of 2,000 MW solar energy at Khavda in March 2024.

When asked about the timeline that company will follow to reach 30 GW at Khavda project, Vneet Jaain, MD, Adani Green Energy Limited, said, "Currently at the Khavda project site, 2 GW power production is completed and the company aims to produce 4 GW more in the ongoing financial year, 2024-25, making it 6 GW by March '25. After this the company plans to expand by minimum of 5GW every year".

The company aims to produce 45,000 MW renewable energy by 2030.

AGEL project site in Khavda is equipped with waterless cleaning robots for the entire solar capacity to address dust accumulation on panels to increase energy output and help conserve water in the arid Kutch region.

With this project India is poised to avoid about 58 million tonnes of CO2 emissions annually. Adani Green's renewable energy portfolio is spread across 12 states in which major production takes place in Rajasthan and Gujarat. (ANI)

