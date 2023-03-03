Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], March 3 (ANI): Adani Green Energy (AGEL), the renewables arm of the Adani Group, on Friday announced that its fourth wind-solar hybrid power plant at Jaisalmer in Rajasthan is fully operational and the asset has been capitalised.

The combined operational generation capacity of this newly added hybrid power plant is 700 MW and has a power purchase agreement (PPA) at Rs 3.24/kwh for 25 years, according to a statement from the firm released on Friday.

This new hybrid power plant consists of a combination of 600 MW solar and 510 MW wind plants. The company said its latest hybrid plant deploys advanced renewable technologies like bifacial solar PV modules and horizontal single-axis trackers (HSAT) systems to enable maximum electricity generation from solar energy. A bifacial panel can generate power from both sides, boosting overall electricity production.

The plant is co-located and is designed to deliver capacity utilisation factor (CUF) of minimum 50 per cent, the highest CUF of any renewable project in India.

The firm said the plant harnesses the potential of renewable energy by resolving intermittency of the generation and provides a more reliable solution to meet the rising power demand. With this, AGEL's operating wind-solar hybrid portfolio has now reached 2,140 MW, continuing to be the largest in the world, according to the company statement.

With the successful operationalisation of the 700 MW plant, the world's largest wind-solar hybrid power plant, AGEL now has the largest operating renewable portfolio in India with 8,024 MW, Adani Green said on Friday. The plant is housed under AGEL's 100 per cent subsidiary -- Adani Hybrid Energy Jaisalmer Four Limited.

"Earlier in May 2022, AGEL had operationalised India's first hybrid power plant of 390 MW," Adani Green said in the statement, adding that this was followed by the commissioning of the world's largest co-located hybrid power plant of 600 MW in September 2022 and the third hybrid power plant of 450 MW in December 2022. "All three of these hybrid energy generation assets are located in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan."

Adani Green Energy (AGEL) has one of the largest global renewable portfolios with the overall portfolio of 20.4 GW including operating, under-construction and awarded projects catering to investment-grade counterparties.

The company develops, builds, owns, operates and maintains utility-scale grid-connected solar and wind farm projects. Key customers of AGEL include Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI), National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) and various State Discoms. AGEL, a renewable energy generation company, which was listed in 2018, is helping India meet its COP26 goals. (ANI)

