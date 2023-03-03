Mumbai, March 03: Nithyananda, a self-styled godman from Tamil Nadu, who left India in 2018. He is a fugitive who has been accused of rape and fled India when two of his disciples were arrested for kidnapping.

He established a country United States of Kailasa. A few days ago, one of his representatives, Vijayapriya Nithyananda, attended a UN public meeting held in Geneva. During the meet, she made quite a sensational comments against India. She said, "India has persecuted her guru Nithayananda."

Now, she has released a clarification to this statement, saying, "We urge the Indian government to take action against these anti-Hindu elements who continue to attack and incite violence against The SPH and KAILASA. It is important to note that these actions do not reflect the values or beliefs of the vast majority of the Indian population." United States of Kailasa Attends 'United Nations Meet in Geneva,' Claims Nithyananda Sharing Photo of Massive Women Representation.

Who is Vijayapriya Nithyananda?

Vijayapriya Nithyananda recently represented India's fugitive Nithyananda's country -- the United States of Kailasa -- as a permanent president at a public meet held by the UN in Geneva. According to her LinkedIn profile, she is a graduate from the University of Manitoba, Canada. She completed her masters Microbiology BSc (Hons)Microbiology; Minor in Chemistry in the year 2010-2014. She is fluent in English, French, Creole and Pidgins. She enjoys the status of a diplomat in her country. She is a disciple of Nithyananda and wears his tattoo on her left arm. Nithyananda's Whereabouts Being Traced, Passport Already Cancelled: MEA Reacts to Self-Styled Godman's Bid to Form 'Kailaasa' Nation.

Apart from Vijayapriya Nithyananda, other members also attended the UN delegation meet held by the UN, including saint Louis Chief Sona Kamat, Kailasa UK chief Nitya Atmadayaki, Kailasa France chief Nitya Venkatesananda and Kailasa Slovenian Ma Priyampara Nityananda.

Vijayapriya Nithyananda Releases Clarification

I would like to clarify that I stated that the SPH Bhagavan Nithyananda Paramashivam is persecuted in his birthplace by certain anti-Hindu elements. The United States of KAILASA holds India in high regard and respects India as its Gurupeedam. Thank you Ma Vijayapriya Nithyananda pic.twitter.com/s5TYGJtSnM — KAILASA's SPH Nithyananda (@SriNithyananda) March 2, 2023

Her photos and videos are making rounds on the Internet. She can be seen wearing a saffron saree adorned with rudraksha in her neck and maang-teeka on her forehead.

