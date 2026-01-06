Karachi [Pakistan], January 6 (ANI): Authorities in Karachi have expanded their anti-encroachment drive by sealing the automobile spare parts market off MA Jinnah Road near Tibet Centre, along with hundreds of shops in other parts of the city, Dawn reported.

The action followed the sealing of the entire motorcycle market on Akbar Road earlier. Officials on Monday said the widened drive had triggered strong reactions across the metropolis.

The operation has affected roadside eateries as well as traders who contribute substantial tax revenue, raising questions over its scale and impact.

Officials said 86 shops in the automobile spare parts market were sealed after vehicles parked outside for repair work were found to be encroaching on the main road, resulting in traffic congestion, according to details cited by Dawn.

Authorities gave similar grounds for sealing 115 shops in the Akbar Road motorcycle market, which remained shut on Monday.

In addition, dozens of other shops in the city's business districts were also sealed, the report added.

Deputy Commissioner South Javed Nabi Khoso said shopkeepers near Tibet Centre had been issued three warnings to clear encroachments in front of their premises.

He claimed that mechanics and electricians operating on the roadside were largely engaged by shop owners to expand business activity.

"Due to double parking of vehicles, the road had become too congested, affecting the flow of traffic," he said.

A meeting held on Monday decided that shopkeepers who failed to submit affidavits giving written assurance of compliance with standard operating procedures (SOPs) would not be allowed to reopen.

Shops that submitted undertakings to deputy commissioners would be permitted to resume operations in phases.

Any violation of SOPs would result in premises being sealed for three days, as outlined in the decision reported by Dawn.

The DC-South further warned that once affidavits were submitted, any subsequent breach of SOPs would lead to arrests and the registration of FIRs against violators.

Officials said 196 eateries across different parts of the city had been sealed over the past three days.

Karachi Commissioner Syed Hassan Naqvi said the anti-encroachment campaign would remain in force.

He said no shop or eatery would be allowed to place goods or articles on walkways.

He added that the drive aimed to address the growing problem of obstructions on footpaths, roads and service lanes, Dawn noted.

Traders, however, criticised the move, calling it unnecessary and warning that it could hurt businesses and the national economy.

Muhammad Sabir Shaikh, a former officebearer of the Motorcycle Dealers Association, said displaying automobiles and motorcycles outside shops was a common global practice.

"Authorities should have marked a lane in front of the shops for displaying motorcycles," he said.

Another bike dealer alleged that "The whole exercise, under the guise of an antiencroachment drive, is simply aimed at raising rates," without providing further details. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)