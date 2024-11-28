Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], November 28 (ANI): Adani Power Ltd., a part of Adani portfolio companies, said on Thursday that it has achieved an exceptional score of 67 (out of 100) in the Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA) by global rating agency S&P Global for FY 2023-24.

This compares to the sectoral average of 42 and APL's own FY23 score of 48, the conglomerate said in a release.

Adani Power Ltd (APL) is in the top 80 per cent of all power utilities worldwide with this score. It is in the top 100 percentile for several elements of CSA score such as human rights, water, waste and pollution and transparency and reporting, as per the release.

It falls within the 90 percentile or higher level in three other categories: energy, community relationship, occupational health and safety, the release added.

The S&P Global CSA Score is the S&P Global ESG Score - a measure of a company's performance and management of material ESG risks, opportunities, and impacts informed by a combination of its disclosures, media and stakeholder analysis - without any modelling approaches. Adani Power Ltd's S&P Global ESG Score is also 67.

The company said that the remarkable achievement underscores APL's "steadfast commitment to sustainable practices and dedication to embedding Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) principles into its operations".

APL is the largest private thermal power producer in India. The company has an installed thermal power capacity of 17,510 MW spread across eleven power plants in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, and Tamil Nadu, apart from a 40 MW solar power plant in Gujarat.

With the help of a world-class team of experts in every field of power, Adani Power is on course to achieve its growth potential, the release said. The company is harnessing technology and innovation to transform India into a power-surplus nation and provide quality and affordable electricity for all, it added. (ANI)

