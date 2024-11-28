Canadian music icon Bryan Adams is gearing up for his sixth tour of India as part of his So Happy It Hurts Tour 2024. Known for timeless hits like "Summer of '69" and "Everything I Do (I Do It For You)," Adams has mesmerised audiences for over four decades. In an exclusive interview with India Today Digital, the legendary singer-songwriter opened up about his much-anticipated tour, shared his thoughts on India and even spoke about global diva Priyanka Chopra. Read on. Dua Lipa Spotted at Mumbai Airport Ahead of Zomato Feeding India Concert 2024 (Watch Video)

Bryan Adams on Meeting Priyanka Chopra

In an interview with the portal, Bryan Adams was asked about his favourite memory from performing in India. He fondly recalled meeting Priyanka Chopra and the Kapoor family backstage, describing it as a standout moment. "Meeting Priyanka Chopra and the Kapoor family backstage is a standout memory. We had a wonderful conversation about music and life. And yes, I did indulge in Indian food - I absolutely love daal," he said.

Bryan Adams' India Tour Dates

BRYAN ADAMS INDIA TOUR 🚨 10-12-13-14-16 December 2024 Tix out soon! pic.twitter.com/aui346jZTA — Samarth (@iamstake) July 26, 2024

Canadian Singer Lauds Pritam

When Bryan Adams was asked if he’d be interested in collaborating with Indian artists, he shared his excitement about the possibility while lauding Pritam's work. "I’ve had fascinating conversations with Punjabi rappers and admire Pritam’s work. The idea of blending rock with Indian music excites me - it’s a fusion that has immense potential," he told the portal. Priyanka Chopra Shares Jackie Shroff’s Motivational Message on Work and Life Challenges on Her Instagram Stories.

Bryan Adams to Go Green in India

Grammy-winning singer Bryan Adams' So Happy It Hurts world tour to India will embrace an eco-conscious approach. “In line with his dedication to environmental responsibility, Bryan Adams’ India Tour will be a plastic-free and environmentally friendly event with maximum usage of biodegradable products,” said the source, adding, “Backstage catering will prioritise locally sourced, organic and homemade vegetarian food, eliminating the use of processed or packaged items”.

“The promoters will be providing customised vegetarian menus in each city, featuring locally sourced, freshly prepared specialities. To maintain a strictly plant-based environment, no meat, fish, or poultry will be served or cooked backstage at any time,” the insider added.

About Bryan Adams' India Tour

Bryan Adams is set to embark on a week-long India tour, commencing on December 1, 2024, in Shillong and concluding in Hyderabad on December 16, 2024. The tour will also include performances in Gurugram (December 12), Mumbai (December 13) and Bengaluru (December 14).

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 28, 2024 06:16 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).