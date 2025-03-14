NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 14: Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance Company Limited ("ABSLI"), the life insurance subsidiary of Aditya Birla Capital, opened its first-ever all-women branch in Mulund (West), Mumbai, aimed at specifically empowering women through meaningful career opportunities. The move reinforces the company's commitment at strengthening its presence within the city and expanding its distribution footprint to serve customers across the suburban district.

The branch will be manned by 50 women and the company has plans to onboard additional workforce in the coming months. The all-women's branch fosters a supportive environment for professional growth while ensuring work-life balance. A standout feature of the Mulund Branch is its dedicated play area, allowing employees and advisors to work efficiently while their children remain engaged within the premises.

Kamlesh Rao, MD & CEO, Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance Company Limited, said, "Women invariably find themselves always at the center of expectations, responsibilities, sacrifices, aspirations, and life-changing circumstances. The launch of our first 'all women's branch' reflects our commitment to creating opportunities for women to build sustainable careers. By providing a supportive work environment, we aim to help them achieve financial independence."

This branch opening comes on the heels of International Women's Day and Diversity, Equity and Inclusion initiatives driven across various businesses of Aditya Birla Capital to celebrate the power of allyship, empowerment, respect and equal opportunity that supports women.

Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance Company Limited ("ABSLI") is a part of Aditya Birla Capital Ltd ("ABCL"). ABSLI was incorporated on August 4th, 2000, and commenced operations on January 17th, 2001. ABSLI is a 51:49 a joint venture between the Aditya Birla Group and Sun Life Financial Inc., an international financial services organization in Canada. ABSLI offers a range of products across the customer's life cycle, including children future plans, wealth protection plans, retirement and pension solutions, health plans, traditional term plans and Unit Linked Insurance Plans ("ULIPs").

As of Dec 31, 2024 total AUM of ABSLI stood at Rs. 97,286 Cr. ABSLI recorded a gross premium income of Rs. 13,605 Cr. and registering a y-o-y growth in Gross Premium with Individual Business FYP with Single Premium at 10% at 22.5%. ABSLI has a nationwide distribution presence through 380+ branches, 11 bancassurance partners, 6 distribution channels, over 62,600+ direct selling agents, other Corporate Agents and Brokers through its website. The company has over 29,000 employees and 20.58 lakh active customers.

Aditya Birla Capital Limited ("ABCL") is a registered Core Investment Company ("CIC') and the holding company of the financial services businesses. Through its subsidiaries/JVs, ABCL provides a comprehensive suite of financial solutions across Loans, Investments, Insurance, and Payments to serve the diverse needs of customers across their lifecycles. Powered by over 59,000 employees, the businesses of ABCL have a nationwide reach with over 1,482 branches and more than 200,000 agents/channel partners along with several bank partners. As of December 31, 2024, Aditya Birla Capital Limited manages aggregate assets under management of over Rs. 5.03 Lakh Crore with a consolidated lending book of over Rs 1.46 Lakh Crore through its subsidiaries/JVs.

Aditya Birla Capital Limited is a part of the US$66 billion global conglomerate Aditya Birla Group, which is in the league of Fortune 500. Anchored by an extraordinary force of over 187,000 employees belonging to 100 nationalities, the Group is built on a strong foundation of stakeholder value creation. With over seven decades of responsible business practices, the Group's businesses have grown into global powerhouses in a wide range of sectors - from metals to cement, fashion to financial services and textiles to trading. Today, over 50% of the Group's revenues flow from overseas operations that span over 40 countries in North and South America, Africa, Asia, and Europe.

For more information, visit www.adityabirlacapital.com.

