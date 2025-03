Mumbai, March 14: Bollywood star Varun Dhawan on the festival of colours on Friday shared some vanity van fun moments with Maniesh Paul and said that he cannot wait for everyone to hear the new Holi song from their upcoming film “Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari (SSKTK)'". Varun took to Instagram, where he shared a reel taken in his vanity van post the shoot of the new song from the upcoming film.

In the video, Maniesh, who is drenched in colours, is seen telling Varun: “What have you done VD? Tune sabse zyaada. Yeh mera video bana raha hai… isko dekhlo.” Maniesh then changes the camera focus on Varun, who too is drenched in colours and is dancing shirtless in his vanity van. 'Mystery Spinner' Varun Dhawan Thanks Fans As They Praise Him For Dismissing Travis Head Instead of Varun Chakaravarthy During IND vs AUS ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Match.

Varun is heard saying: “VD house party… This is how we have been shooting for this song… This is what we do… Bahut rang lag gaya hai.” “Happy holi… wishing you straight from the sets of #sunnysanskarikitulsikumari bts can’t wait for you to hear our new holi song. Sooon…….,” he wrote as the caption.

Varun Dhawan Wishes Fans Happy Holi From SSKTK

Talking about Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, it will see Varun and Janhvi Kapoor as the lead pair. The project will also have Akshay Oberoi, Sanya Malhotra, Rohit Saraf, Abhinav Sharma, Maniesh Paul, and Manini Chadha in pivotal roles, along with others. Made under the direction of Shashank Khaitan, the drama has been jointly produced by Karan Johar, Hiroo Yash Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Shashank Khaitan. ‘Creep’: Netizens Blast Varun Dhawan for Kissing Nargis Fakhri Even After Director Says ‘Cut’ in Resurfaced Viral Video – WATCH.

The actor recently celebrated eight years of his blockbuster movie “Badrinath Ki Dulhania”, which he tagged as an “amazing film”. The images are Instagram Stories posted by Varun, celebrating the 8th anniversary of the Bollywood film *Badrinath Ki Dulhania*, which released in 2017 and also stars Alia Bhatt.

Romantic comedy, Badrinath Ki Dulhania is produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions. A spiritual successor to Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, which released in 2014. It follows the story of an aspiring independent air hostess from a small town who refuses to conform to the patriarchal expectations of her chauvinistic fiance. It is the second installment of the Dulhania franchise.

