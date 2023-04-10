Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], April 10 (ANI/SRV): AFAIRS, Asia's leading education fair organiser, is thrilled to announce the most popular Admissions Fair in Ranchi on April 15 - 16, 2023. The 2-day event will take place at the Hotel Capitol Hill from 11 am to 7 pm and is open to class 12 appeared students, undergraduate and postgraduate students, parents, and working professionals who are interested in pursuing higher education.

Admissions Fair holds great relevance in the context of today's education scenario in India. It is a one-stop place for parents and students of class 12 and above to find answers to all their questions by interacting directly with the Heads of Institutions and Admission Directors of over 30 universities and colleges from across the country. Students can gather accurate, reliable and up-to-date information about the campus, course options, fees, admission process & eligibility, scholarship options and more. And all of this is accomplished under one roof, in a few hours only.

The landscape of higher education in India is expected to evolve dramatically with the advent of 'New Education Policy 2020' of Government of India. So, as a student seeking admission in college after class 12, it is imperative to critically evaluate the university on several factors which are aligned with the NEP. Students should understand more about the curriculum offered, multidisciplinary teaching, choice of electives, specialised new-age streams, credit transfer option, foreign university collaborations, beyond just knowing the courses and the universities.

"We are excited to bring the education fair once again to Ranchi. Our aim is to keep our students updated on the changes that India Higher Education is undergoing and provide them with the necessary information to make informed decisions about their future. Admissions Fair is the right gateway to this knowledge base and the starting point of a great career," says Sanjeev Bolia, Founder and Managing Director of AFAIRS Exhibitions and Media Pvt Ltd.

Admissions Fair will showcase India's leading universities and colleges like Amity University, Manipal Academy of Higher Education, SRM University, Manav Rachna, OP Jindal University, Shrada University, Acharya Institutes, Vinayaka Missions University, Nitte University, Adamas University, Dayananda Sagar University, New Horizon, CMR University, East Point College, IMS Unison University, PSGR College for Women, and many more.

"Admissions Fair, by AFAIRS Exhibitions and Media Pvt. Ltd., has been a pioneer and India's oldest and largest Higher Education Fair for over two decades. Trusted by thousands of India's premier league of Institutions, Admissions Fair connects students of 10+ cities across India with leading universities, many of whom are NAAC accredited and NIRF and QS ranked" states Mr. Ritesh Jaiswal, the organiser of the fair.

Afairs is a leading international education fair organizer with over 28 years of experience in connecting students with universities and colleges around the world. The organization has organized over 600 education fairs in 15 countries besides India.

The event is free of charge, and registration is open online at www.admissionsfair.in/ranchi. Attendees are encouraged to register early to secure their spot at the event.

