Solan (Himachal Pradesh) [India], March 4 (ANI/PRNewswire): India's top research-based Shoolini University has started accepting applications for its highly competitive Summit Research Program (SRP) for the academic year starting 2022.

Undergraduate students can pursue research in emerging areas to become professional scientists, academicians, and entrepreneurs. The SRP degree program is highly recognized for its research and patent outputs. It has options of BTech in Biotechnology and Food Technology. The university also offers a B Pharma SRP program.

An elite research program at the undergraduate level, SRP focuses on developing curious minds and making students industry and academia ready. This program is especially suitable for Class XII biology students who often struggle to choose a career option if they are unable to qualify NEET. In fact, there are several opportunities for Class XII science students in the growing biotechnology-based industries all over the world.

Highly talented and dedicated Class XII students apply for this program and get selected based on their research aptitude, after two rounds of technical panel interviews. After the completion of the course, they can easily secure highly skilled and professional jobs as a biomedical engineer, biochemist, food scientist, biophysicist, microbiologist, soil and plant scientist, as well as jobs in clinical research to develop vaccines and new drugs and government policymaking. Moreover, after obtaining BTech SRP, fellowships for pursuing masters and doctoral programs in India and abroad become much easier.

Shoolini University is India's first biotechnology university, which has initiated the drive to provide cutting-edge research training opportunities for science students right after Class XII. Through the SRP program, Shoolini University envisions to create and develop scientific temper among young minds to meet the growing demand of scientific professionals.

The BTech SRP degree inculcates research capabilities among students at the undergraduate level and trains them to conduct cutting-edge research, publish high-quality research papers and secure their intellectual property by filing patents. Ranked No. 1 in India for research citations by QS Asia Rankings, the university has been providing patent filing and Intellectual Property (IP) support to its students.

Shoolini University founder & Pro Chancellor Vishal Anand says, "The Summit Research Program is one of the most transformational programs for research in India. The idea is that every student who is a part of SRP is enabled to start publishing and capturing their intellectual property right from the 1st year itself."

Faculty of Applied Sciences & Biotechnology's Dean Prof Anuradha Sourirajan says, "Promoting undergrad research is very important for India in order to improve India's ranking in THE, QS and other platforms. Shoolini's BTech SRP program in Biotechnology/ Food Technology is one such idea in this direction.

Students are provided mentorship by highly trained faculty members to conduct high-quality research in their labs as per the demand of the industry. They are being trained to think out-of-the-box to solve emerging problems of health, food, and environment. Our SRP pass-out students have published their research in international journals, filed patents, secured campus placements in reputed biotechnology/food technology/pharma industries and bagged competitive fellowships for higher studies in India and abroad."

Set up in 2009, Shoolini University of Biotechnology and Management Sciences is a research-driven private university with full-recognition from the UGC. A leading university of India, it is recognized for its focus on innovation, quality placements, and world-class faculty. Nestled in the lower Himalayas, the university has received accreditation from NAAC and it is ranked by the NIRF.

For further information, please visit: https://shooliniuniversity.com/

