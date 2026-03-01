Madurai, March 1: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday offered prayers at Arulmigu Subramania Swamy Temple in Tamil Nadu's Madurai. PM Modi's visit to the temple came in the backdrop of the row over the Madras High Court verdict allowing the Arulmigu Subramania Swamy Temple devotees to light the ceremonial lamp on the Deepa Thoon at the summit of the Thiruparankundram hill.

The DMK government in the state opposed the court order, while the BJP rallied in favour of the devotees. During the Winter Session of Parliament last year, over 100 INDIA bloc MPs submitted a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla seeking an impeachment motion against Justice GR Swaminathan, who gave the order. In December, tensions had flared during the Karthigai Deepam festival, with clashes reported between right-wing activists and police. PM Narendra Modi Extends Birthday Wishes to Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin As He Turns 73, Says ‘May He Be Blessed With a Long Life and Good Health’.

In January 2026, Madras High Court Justice G R Swaminathan expressed strong displeasure over the failure of Madurai district authorities to file their response in a contempt of court case concerning the non-lighting of the ceremonial lamp on the Deepa Thoon at the summit of the Thiruparankundram hill. The contempt petition was filed against government officials for allegedly failing to comply with an earlier order passed by Justice Swaminathan.

Last month, the Supreme Court declined to interfere with the Madras High Court's October 2025 judgment restricting religious practices at the Nellithoppu area atop the Thirupparankundram hills in Madurai district of Tamil Nadu. Upholding the High Court's ruling, the apex court held that Muslims are entitled to offer prayers at the Sikandar Badusha Avuliya Dargah only on the occasions of Ramzan and Bakri-Id, and not on a daily basis. The court also affirmed the prohibition on animal sacrifice within the Dargah premises.

Meanwhile, today Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for "developed Tamil Nadu for developed India," assuring the Centre's support to "inclusive development" in the State. Addressing a public gathering in Madurai, PM Modi hailed the inauguration and foundation stone laying of infrastructure projects worth Rs 4,400 crore. As he laid the foundation stone for the four-laning of the Marakkanam-Puducherry Section of NH-332A and the Paramakudi-Ramanathapuram Section of NH-87, PM Modi said that the projects will ease the travel for pilgrims and ensure smooth transit of agricultural and marine goods. National Science Day 2026: PM Narendra Modi Extends Greetings, Says We Celebrate Spirit of Research, Innovation That Drives Nation Forward.

PM Modi's Madurai visit comes ahead of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly Elections 2026, where the AIADMK-BJP-led alliance looks to win over the DMK-Congress coalition. Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK)'s entry into the electoral politics might turn the polls into a three-way contest.

