Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 19 (ANI/Hunk Golden and Media): FLAME University, the pioneer of liberal education in India, has announced the start of admissions for its 2021 intake for its undergraduate and postgraduate programs. In a fresh move, it has also announced the addition of Business Analytics, as both, a Major and a Minor, at the undergraduate level.

Programs Offered

Also Read | Navratri 2020 Day 3 Colour White: Rashami Desai Looks Like An Apsara In Her Recent Traditional Avatar (View Pics).

The liberal education anchored undergraduate program at FLAME University is an effort to revolutionize higher education in India. FLAME University offers a three-year B.A., B.A. (Honours), B.Sc., BBA, and BBA (Communications Management) in its undergraduate program. Economics is offered as a B.A. and B.A. (Honours). Last year, FLAME University launched a B.Sc (Honours) in Computer Science.

Further, undergraduate students of FLAME University can continue for an optional fourth year in the FLAME Scholar's Program which is a seamless extension of their undergraduate program. Research is an integral component of the program.

Also Read | Ashley Graham Goes Completely Naked in Latest Bathroom Selfie, Defends Her 'Nakie Big Girl' Caption on Instagram.

Lastly, FLAME University also offers two-year MBA and MBA (Communications Management) postgraduate programs and a one-year Postgraduate Program in Entrepreneurship and Innovation (PGPEI). The MBA program is accepted into the CFA University Affiliation Program.

Specialization in Business Analytics

This year, in response to the exponentially growing demand for experts skilled in technology, thinking skills and processes required for strategic decision-making in businesses, FLAME University has launched the unique specialization of Business Analytics as a part of its undergraduate program.

Under this program, students can expect to learn about Big Data, AI, ML, Advanced Operations Research, Design Thinking, Data Analytics and a variety of other new-age subjects, making them ready for the real world.

Students will not only be prepared for industry but will also be able to pursue higher education and/or research in data science and related fields.

Detailed Curriculum Review

FLAME University has conducted an in-depth detailed curriculum review across all its program offerings, innovating, aligning and benchmarking it to the feedback received from different stakeholders like industry, discipline specific national and international experts, students, faculty, etc. Mental models - Frameworks for Thinking, Financial Literacy and Technology and Society amongst other interdisciplinary courses have been introduced.

Why FLAME?

FLAME University offers over 300 major-minor combinations at the undergraduate level which is very unique in an Indian context.

It offers one of the best faculty to student ratios in the country. At 10:1, it is unmatched at the higher education level in India. With more than 100 quality full-time faculty members and associations with the most revered institutions worldwide, the university offers an unparalleled education experience.

Admission Process

For its undergraduate program, FLAME University accepts SAT/ACT scores or alternatively conducts its own assessment test called FEAT. Selection of the best performing and well-rounded applicants who can contribute and enhance the learning experience at FLAME University is done considering aspects like SAT/ACT/FEAT scores, essay, interview, past academic record, extra-curricular activities, and statement of purpose.

For its postgraduate programs, FLAME University takes into account national level admission test (CAT/XAT/MAT/CMAT/GMAT/MH-CET) scores, optional own assessment test (PG-FEAT), essay, interview, past academic record, extracurricular activities and statement of purpose.

Scholarships

FLAME University offers a range of scholarships that recognize the inherent excellence and distinctive attributes of students ensuring that FLAME attracts the brightest of minds.

In addition, merit, need-based and special scholarships are provided that may range from partial to full fee waivers.

This story is provided by Hunk Golden and Media. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/Hunk Golden and Media)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)