Television actress Rashami Desai hardly needs any introduction. Not only she is a fabulous actress, but at the same time, she is also a good human. The babe these days is in a mood to flaunt and we ain't kidding here, as her Instagram account serves as a proof. On the occasion of Navratri, Desai has been on this style spree where she has been uploading pics of herself all decked up in traditional attire. And as October 19 marks day three of the auspicious festival, the TV star took to her social media and teased fans with a few photos of herself which symbolises pure white fashion. Rashami Desai Birthday: From Sexy to Neon-y, 10 Stylish Looks of the Bigg Boss 13 Babe Which Scream Glamour (View Pics).

In the pics, the diva can be seen wearing a printed white six-yard with a sleeveless blouse. Not only her style pick, but the Dil Se Dil Tak actress also added so much jewellery to her attire that she looked nothing less than an apsara from the heaven. Right from the kamar patta, earrings, maang tika, golden bangles to the huge rings, she looked ethereal and wow. Full marks to her stylist here! Rashami Desai Goes all Bold and Beautiful in Her Recent Fashion Outing (View Pics).

Check Out Rashamu Desai's Pics Below:

It is after Bigg Boss 13 and Naagin 4, the fan following of Rashami has doubled up. Apart from nailing in the acting department, we are loving how the actress is now also showcasing her stylish side to the world which infact is being loved by one and all. Well, now we wait for day four of Navratri, to see Rashami in another stunning outfit. Stay tuned!

