New Delhi / Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], October 1: Inspired by the real-life stories of unsung heroes, the episodic film "DFO Diary: Fire Warriors" is being released simultaneously in theaters across the country on the occasion of National Wildlife Week. This thrilling adventure-drama film highlights the lives of those unknown warriors who are willing to sacrifice their lives for the sake of nature and the environment when the need arises. Based on true incidents, the film presents pages from a forest officer's diary with cinematic storytelling and music.

Through the pages of the DFO's diary, viewers embark on a journey of real and dramatic events--where the forest becomes both a backdrop and a battlefield. Cruel poachers threaten the lives of innocent trackers, while elsewhere, villagers, officials, and even children unite to battle raging forest fires and vow to save the Earth.

It is noteworthy that the concept and story of the film come from T.R. Bijulal, an IFS officer. The film is inspired by his 20 years of experiences and incidents during his service. Previously, his film Mission Tiger, an action-adventure on tiger conservation, was released both nationally and internationally. In DFO Diary: Fire Warriors, T.R. Bijulal himself plays the role of forest officer Vijay. He has also lent his voice for the powerful narration in the film.

Writer-director Mahesh Bhatt shared that the film contains three different chapters, all drawn from the diary of DFO Vijay. The film mainly focuses on the struggle and sacrifice of some forest guards and civilians during the Binsar wildfire. In the summer of 2024, several forest staff and local residents lost their lives while trying to douse a devastating forest fire in Binsar Wildlife Sanctuary, located in Almora district. The film depicts how, despite months of effort, small mistakes and carelessness can lead to the destruction of an entire forest.

The film has been shot in the lap of the picturesque Kumaon Himalayas of Uttarakhand. With the lens of Manoj Sati and Santosh Pal, viewers are treated to stunning visuals from locations like Nainital, Bhimtal, Pangot, Ramgarh, and Mukteshwar. The cinematography brings to life the beauty of Uttarakhand's lakes, dense oak-pine forests, mist-covered valleys, and traditional villages on the big screen. The Himalayas emerge not just as a setting but as a character--one that embodies both beauty and danger.

Music is the soul of the film, blending traditional folk tunes of Uttarakhand with contemporary sounds, offering a unique auditory experience. The film's music has been composed by Amit V Kapoor, Vinay Kochar, and Man Chauhan. The lead song "Raahi O Raahi" has been beautifully sung by Padma Shri Kailash Kher. The second song, "Bhagirathon Puna Utho" (Rise Again, O Bhagiraths), sung by T.R. Bijulal, is a passionate call to protect nature.

The cinematography is handled by Manoj Sati and Santosh Pal, while the screenplay and dialogues are written by Rituraj and Mahesh Bhatt. Ayushman Bhatt serves as the creative director and editor."DFO Diary: Fire Warriors" will be released nationwide in theaters during National Wildlife Week.

