New Delhi [India], July 22: Ajeenkya DY Patil University (ADYPU), home to the licensed Ham Radio Club VU2DYP since 2018, hosted an exciting revival session, marking the club's return after a long hiatus due to the pandemic. With its VHF and UHF repeaters (VU2ETD and VU2DYP), the club is now fully operational once again.

The event was made possible by the unwavering support and vision of ADYPU Chairman Dr Ajeenkya D Y Patil, the Principal, and the leadership of Mrs. Kanchan Vaidya, Head of the E&TC Department.

Renowned ham enthusiast Vilas Rabde conducted an engaging session titled "Introduction to a Truly Scientific Hobby - Ham Radio", which received an enthusiastic response from over 200 students and faculty members. His live demonstration of Morse code and the Echolink system via the VHF repeater generated great excitement among the audience.

A major highlight of the event was a live address by Dr. Ajeenkya D Y Patil from Europe, inspiring students to explore the fascinating world of amateur radio.

Dr. Ajeenkya D Y Patil, President, Ajeenkya D Y Patil University, stated, "At ADYPU, we believe in nurturing curiosity and hands-on innovation. The revival of our Ham Radio Club is more than a return to a hobby; it's a celebration of scientific spirit, communication, and community. I am proud to see our students tune into a tradition that empowers them to connect, learn, and lead in the world of wireless technology."

Ham Radio training classes are set to begin soon at ADYPU, along with preparations for the upcoming ASOC licensing examination.

Ham radio offers students a unique blend of science, technology, and real-world communication skills. It nurtures curiosity, builds confidence, and fosters problem-solving through hands-on learning. Most importantly, it connects young minds to a global community of innovators and explorers.

Students who missed the event can watch the full session recording here: https://shorturl.at/pTQWE

The ADYPU Ham Radio Club is truly back--and ready to transmit knowledge across the airwaves

