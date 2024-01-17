India PR Distribution

New Delhi [India], January 17: Aeternity Blockchain, a leader in scalable and secure decentralized applications, announces an innovative online hackathon in India, focusing on DeFi and AI Chatbots. This exciting event, in partnership with BlockseBlock.com, invites developers globally to create chatbots using Sophia Smart Contracts on the aeternity blockchain.

Also Read | .

The hackathon challenges participants to build solutions considering DeFi aspects like treasury management and loans, and leveraging AI to enhance DeFi services. Aeternity's unique FATE VM ensures efficient Smart Contract execution with minimal gas fees, and the hackathon emphasizes the use of Sophia, a functional programming language for these contracts.

Participants will integrate their solutions with the Superhero Chat, utilizing the aeternity mainnet and Superhero Wallet, aiming to deliver functional DeFi bots that enhance user engagement and accessibility in decentralized finance.

Also Read | Russian President Vladimir Putin Meets North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son-Hui in Moscow Amid Deepening Military Cooperation.

This event offers a total prize pool of $4,500. It's an unmatched opportunity for students and professionals to deepen their understanding of DeFi and AI, become valued community members, and hone their skills in blockchain technology and Smart Contract development with Sophia.

Sahil Thakur, founder of BlockseBlock.com, comments, "This hackathon represents a unique convergence of AI and DeFi on the blockchain. We are thrilled to collaborate with Aeternity and witness the innovative solutions that will emerge from this challenge. It's an opportunity for developers to push the boundaries of what's possible in blockchain technology."

Aeternity's hackathon is not just a competition; it's a platform for learning, innovation, and making a significant impact in the blockchain ecosystem. Join the Defi and AI Chatbot Hackathon and be a part of the evolving world of blockchain technology.

Contact:

partnerships@blockseblock.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by India PR Distribution. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)