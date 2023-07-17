PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 17: The worlds of Formula E and professional wrestling collided spectacularly in Rome when AEW wrestler Claudio Castagnoli bodyslammed FIA Formula E safety car driver, Bruno Correia.

Popular paddock character Bruno was attacked by Claudio, who previously appeared in WWE for more than a decade as Cesaro, after taking the Swiss star on a high-speed lap of the circuit in Rome where the all-electric Formula E world championship races take place this weekend.

Reaching speeds of 180 kph / 112 mph in the FIA Formula E safety car on the twisting, 19-turn street track, Claudio’s experience directly after lunch left him feeling a little uncomfortable, to Bruno’s amusement.

As the 6ft 5ins / 195cm athletic grappler gingerly exited the car to be interviewed on camera by Formula E pitlane reporter, Radzi Chinyanganya, 5ft 6ins / 170 cms Bruno was unable to hold back his amusement at Claudio’s discomfort.

The holder of multiple pro wrestling world titles reacted as only a professional wrestler can - by surprising Bruno with a series of powerful moves at lightning speed that flattened the driver in front of stunned onlookers from Formula E’s race teams.

Radzi, himself a former presenter of WWE TV programming in the UK, was able to step in just in time to stop Claudio from delivering a devastating finishing move on the stricken driver. In response, the suave Swiss quickly composed himself and completed his TV interview.

The 2023 Hankook Rome E-Prix double-header recently completed on Saturday and Sunday in the Eternal City. After the battle on the streets in Rome, the world champion will be decided in the Season 9 finale weekend at the 2023 Hankook London E-Prix on 29 and 30th July.

Claudio Castagnoli is also set to appear as part of All Elite Wrestling’s debut in the UK capital on August 27 at AEW: All In London at Wembley Stadium. More than 65,000 wrestling fans have already secured their tickets to be part of the historic event.

