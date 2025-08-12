PNN

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], August 12: AFCOM Holdings Limited (AFCOM), (BSE - 544224) is an integrated air cargo solutions company with operations across domestic and international routes. The Company has announced its Unaudited Financial Results for Q1 FY26.

Key Financial Highlights

* Total Income of ₹ 11,889.0 Lakhs, YoY growth of 198.1%* EBITDA of ₹ 3,664.7 Lakhs, YoY growth of 2,401.8%* Net Profit of ₹ 2,707.0 Lakhs, YoY growth of 4,255.5%* EPS of ₹ 10.9, YoY growth of 3,102.9%

Commenting on this partnership, Capt. Deepak Parasuraman & Chairman & Managing Director of AFCOM Holdings Limited, said, "We are pleased to commence quarterly financial disclosures from Q1 FY26, a decision guided by our investor community's request for more frequent updates and in line with our commitment to transparency. This shift enables us to better reflect the Company's ongoing initiatives and operational developments across each quarter.

The cargo aviation industry is currently experiencing increased activity, driven by a higher freight rates and evolving trade dynamics. Afcom has maintained strong operational performance with a current network utilization of approximately 84%. We continue to expand into newer high-value sectors, strengthen our presence across key domestic and international hubs, and deepen interline partnerships to enhance cargo connectivity and turnaround efficiency.

A notable milestone was the launch of our new route to Hanoi, Vietnam, an interline agreement with Viet Jet to enable broader connectivity in the ASEAN region. These developments form part of our Phase 2 growth roadmap. Looking ahead, we remain focused on scaling operations through additional fleet additions, deeper international coverage, and technology-led enhancements."

Q1 FY26 Key Business Highlights

Joins IATA Clearing House

* Accepted as a member of IATA Clearing House.* Endorsed for creditworthiness and operational credibility.* Gains free credit access with 330+ airlines and 230+ suppliers.* Enables interline, block space, and code-share agreements.* Access to global suppliers with faster, 15-day payment cycles.* Standardized invoicing and guaranteed settlements improve efficiency.* Supports global cargo movement via Afcom airway bill.

