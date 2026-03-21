HT Syndication

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 21: The 2nd International Conference on Advanced Functional Materials and Devices (AFMD 2026), organized by the Nanotechnology Research Centre (NRC), SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST), hosted a prestigious award ceremony today, recognizing outstanding contributions by leading scientists in advanced materials research. The conference has drawn an overwhelming global response, with over 1,000 participants, including more than 160 delegates from 33 countries, underscoring its international significance and academic impact.

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Held at the Dr. T.P. Ganesan Auditorium as part of the inaugural session, the event brought together eminent scientists, academicians, industry leaders, and researchers from across the globe, highlighting the growing importance of interdisciplinary collaboration in addressing global technological challenges. The ceremony featured the presentation of the Dr. T.R. Paarivendhar AFMD Awards, honoring excellence across diverse domains of materials science and engineering.

Among the awardees, Prof. S. Balakumar, University of Madras, Chennai, received the Outstanding Researcher Award for his significant contributions to bio-materials, recognizing his impactful work in advancing healthcare-oriented materials research. The Dr. T R Paarivendhar AFMD Lifetime achievement award was presented to Prof. Ramaswamy Murugavel from IIT Mumbai and the Lifetime Achievement award in Science was presented to Prof. Srinivasan Natarajan, from IISc, Bengaluru

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Prof. Judy Z. Wu, University of Kansas, USA, was conferred the Outstanding Women Scientist Award for her contributions to materials science, acknowledging her pioneering research and global academic influence.

The Rising Star of Indian Science Award was presented to Prof. Kanishka Biswas, Jawaharlal Nehru Centre for Advanced Scientific Research (JNCASR), Bengaluru, for his exceptional contributions to functional materials and energy research.

In the international category, Prof. Naoki Wakiya, Shizuoka University, Japan, received the Outstanding Researcher Award for his work in ceramic materials, while Prof. Yoshimasa Kawata, Shizuoka University, Japan, was honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award for his enduring contributions to materials science and global research collaboration.

Delivering the chief guest address, Dr. R. Balamuralikrishnan, Director, Defence Metallurgical Research Laboratory (DMRL), DRDO, stressed the importance of innovation-driven research.

"Global challenges demand interdisciplinary solutions integrating energy, environment, and advanced technologies. Functional materials will play a pivotal role in ensuring sustainability and technological security," he said. Highlighting the gap between research and real-world application, he added, "Less than five per cent of research reaches the stage of product development. Bridging this 'valley of death' requires stronger emphasis on manufacturing, testing, and scalability."

Mr. Krishnan Sadagopan, Senior Vice President - R&D, Ashok Leyland, Chennai, the Guest of Honour,underscored the need for industry-academia synergy. "Innovation must move beyond laboratories. Aligning research with industrial needs, strengthening patent ecosystems, and focusing on scalable solutions are critical for national and global impact," he said.

In his special address, Prof. C. Muthamizhchelvan, Vice-Chancellor, SRMIST, reiterated the institution's commitment to research excellence. "We are promoting a robust research ecosystem that integrates academic quality with industry relevance. Our focus is on nurturing innovation, promoting interdisciplinary collaboration, and contributing to global scientific advancement," he said. He further noted that rapid advancements in communication technologies have significantly reduced geographical barriers, enabling seamless international collaboration in science and research.

The award ceremony was followed by a distinguished plenary lecture by Prof. Kanishka Biswas, who spoke on next-generation thermoelectric materials and their role in sustainable energy solutions.

The organizers said the awards aim to inspire young researchers and encourage long-term, coordinated efforts across disciplines and nations. Emphasis was also placed on sustainability, the use of earth-abundant materials, and the need to address geopolitical and techno-economic challenges in technology development.

The conference, scheduled from March 19 to 24, 2026 features plenary sessions, parallel technical tracks, oral presentations, and industry interactions, with participation from leading international institutions. As the world navigates complex technological and environmental challenges, AFMD 2026 reinforces the critical role of science in shaping a better future. By connecting global expertise with emerging talent, the conference is not only advancing research but also igniting a shared vision for innovation, sustainability, and inclusive scientific progress.

ABOUT SRM

SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST-KTR) is a multi-disciplinary university recognised with an A++ accreditation by NAAC and classified as a Category I university with 12B status by UGC/MoE. In the 2025 NIRF rankings, SRMIST secured the 11th position nationally and holds a global '4 Star' rating from QS, along with the India-centric QS IGAUGE Diamond rating.

Driven by a commitment to academic excellence, research innovation, and global outlook, SRMIST-KTR has emerged as one of India's most vibrant knowledge ecosystems. SRMIST operates six campuses located at Kattankulathur and Acharapakkam (Chengalpattu district, Tamil Nadu), Ramapuram and Ramapuram Part (Vadapalani) in Chennai, Tiruchirapalli (in Tamil Nadu), Modi Nagar in NCR New Delhi, Sonepat (in Haryana), Amaravati (in AP), and Gangtok (in Sikkim). More details are available at www.srmist.edu.in.

SRMIST Contact: Devadeep Konwar

Director - Communications

Email: director.communications@srmist.edu.in

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