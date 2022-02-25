Gurugram (Haryana) [India], February 25 (ANI/NewsVoir): Smartworld Developers is set to change the face of Indian realty The company is looking at Rs. 1200 cr worth contracts being awarded for its first 2 projects: Smartworld Orchard which is located at the premium location of Golf Course Road Extn and Smartworld Gems, at hot spot location of New Gurgaon, Sector 89, Gurgaon.

Of the Rs. 1200 Cr Rs. 500 Cr worth works/contarcts have already been commissioned and further Rs. 700 Cr will be awarded in the next 90 days.

Also Read | Clubhouse Rolls Out In-Room Chat Feature on iOS & Android.

In a novel initiative to encourage its stakeholders, including vendors, construction partners, to up the product both in terms of workmanship and also quality, perform better and deliver their best before and or on-time, the new-age real estate company Smartworld Developers organised a first of its kind R&R for their contractors, associates and consultants.

This exclusive stakeholder engagement initiative has been touted as a game-changer in the realty industry as it brought together stakeholders from the construction and real estate domains under one roof. The event saw Smartworld Developers recognize their vendors and consultants and acknowledge them as key stakeholders in the company's long-term plans.

Also Read | NorthEast United vs Jamshedpur FC, ISL 2021-22 Live Streaming Online on Disney+ Hotstar: Watch Free Telecast of NEUFC vs JFC in Indian Super League 8 on TV and Online.

The company also announced incentives for its stakeholders to motivate them for timely completion of their respective work. In addition, the event enabled the firm to highlight its organisational framework as well as its value system, which was aligned with the interests of its partners. After registering excellent growth in the previous financial quarters, the company, which boasts zero outstanding issues with its vendors, has received favourable attention for its visionary leadership structure.

Vivek Singhal, CEO, Smartworld Developers said, "Smartworld Developers has become a name synonymous with innovation. Over time, we have evolved as a brand that stakeholders want to associate with through long-term engagements. As a forward-thinking company, we have always strived towards the highest echelons of excellence by treating our customers and vendors alike. Today, we have gathered together to honour our partners and stakeholders whose dedication has made us who we are today. Taking stock of all that we have accomplished together makes us extremely proud as we move forward. While expanding our business, we will continue to cherish our enduring partnerships with all our stakeholders and their proactive efforts to deliver timely projects. It is with their continued support that we have become a brand name to be reckoned with in the Indian realty segment."

Speaking about the initiative, Sebi Joseph, President, Otis India said, "Despite being a debutant real estate firm, Smartworld Developers has achieved phenomenal success and growth in a short timeframe. The company's stakeholder-centric incentives, along with its process-oriented approach and clear vision, have impressed us greatly."

Another consultant, Dikshu C Kukreja, Managing Principal of India's Leading architectural and engineering firm - CP Kukreja Architects, says, "Smartworld Developers has taken a unique step today and we are glad to partner with this young and dynamic organisation that is heralding a new dawn in the Indian real estate industry."

Smartworld Developers launched its two-maiden projects in 2021- Smartworld Orchard and Smartworld Gems, both of which recorded phenomenal success. The company is offering a business opportunity of INR 1200+ crores to its contractors, vendors, associates and consultants with an outlay of per day payment amounting to INR 3.28 Crores and is gearing up to launch further project within next few months.

Backed by reputed organizations such as India Infoline, Piramal Group, and the Bansal Family, Smartworld Developers envisages transforming the real estate scenario and setting benchmarks through innovative designs, advanced technology, expedited project delivery and superior customer service. It has a robust network of over 7,000 partners across the country, giving the company the edge in reach and depth. Smartworld Developers will initially focus on the NCR market with ergonomically designed homes and spaces for the millennial nuclear families - to live, work and play the 'smart' way. It is also eyeing expansion in key real estate markets such as Noida, Mumbai MMR, Pune, Bengaluru, Goa and Hyderabad in the near future. Smartworld Developers is imbued with a vision to bring world-class real estate assets to India, utilizing the most advanced and smart technologies to set new benchmarks in construction, operations, customer service, unmatched delivery schedules and friendly customer-price points.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)